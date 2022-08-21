NY-23 Primary: 'Born wanting to be in politics,' Langworthy promises stable GOP leadership

Nearly two decades ago, a stocky young man drove the backroads of Western New York with a stocky middle-aged congressman who rocketed into the Republican leadership ranks in the House of Representatives.

And to hear people who know both men tell it, that's not where the similarities between Nick Langworthy and Tom Reynolds end.

"Tom Reynolds, I think was a really big influence on Nick," said Niagara County Republican Chairman Richard Andres, who attended Niagara University with Langworthy. "And Tom Reynolds was, you know, certainly one of the very influential congressmen and one of the best politicians I've ever seen. Driving him around from place to place, Nick was in Tom Reynolds' school – learning who the players were, how this works. Nick really seemed to thrive in that environment."

And now, years later, Langworthy is running in a Republican primary, hoping to do what Reynolds did for a decade: represent a suburban and rural Western New York-based district in Congress.

In different times, Langworthy's similarities to Reynolds – working his way up through the GOP ranks, getting to know all the right people and becoming a big establishment player – would be a benefit to him. But this is a very different era in the Republican Party: the Trump era. And Langworthy – an early and loyal Trump supporter – finds himself running in a Republican primary this Tuesday against one of the Trumpiest candidates ever: the brash, profane and unruly Buffalo developer and gadfly, Carl Paladino.

And Paladino doesn't think much of Langworthy's approach, labeling him, in a recent ad, "a corrupt career politician."

But beyond such rhetoric, Langworthy is also something of a political prodigy. The son of a small businessman in South Dayton, a Cattaraugus County village of 546, Langworthy attended Niagara University, where he not only founded the Young Republicans Club, but went on to lead the statewide organization. He didn't just become the Erie County GOP chairman at 29; he went on to become the first state GOP chairman from Western New York in decades.

Now, at 41, with a wife and a daughter and a baby on the way, he's running in hopes of representing a newly redrawn district that combines Buffalo's eastern and southern suburbs with much of the Southern Tier.

"One of the messages I've had to voters around this district is it's time that we elect stable, conservative Republican leadership that you can count on," Langworthy said in an interview. "You know, I have a proven track record. I've been on the front lines of a lot of important fights across the state and across Western New York."

Stable leadership hasn't exactly been the hallmark of the congressional districts in Buffalo's hinterlands in the past dozen years. In the soon-to-be-eliminated 27th District, one congressman (Chris Lee) resigned after news outlets found him advertising himself shirtless on Craigslist. Another, Chris Collins, resigned after pleading guilty to insider trading. And the current congressman, Chris Jacobs, ended his re-election bid after embracing limited gun control measures – a move that many in the modern GOP view as heretical.

In the 23rd District, which most closely resembles the one where Langworthy and Paladino are duking it out, one congressman (Eric Massa) resigned amid accusations that he tickled his male staffers. And his successor, Tom Reed, ended his congressional career amid allegations that he made a drunken advance on a female lobbyist.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In the wake of all that, Langworthy said the last thing the 23rd District needs is Rep. Carl Paladino. Citing Paladino's gaffe-filled 2010 race for governor, his expulsion from the Buffalo Board of Education and his exclusion from the 2016 Trump transition team that Langworthy was asked to join, Langworthy said of Paladino: "Any opportunity that he gets in his hands, he squanders because he doesn't have the discipline or the ability to know right from wrong. And he absolutely embarrasses Western New York and his supporters."

If Langworthy wins Tuesday's primary and the general election against Democrat Max Della Pia in November, Langworthy promised that he would be anything but an embarrassment.

"I want to be the most effective Republican congressman I can be for this part of the state," Langworthy said.

To Langworthy, that means angling for a seat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, one of the most powerful in the House. There, he promises to push hard against the New York State ban on the controversial natural gas extraction method called fracking, which he sees as the key to unlocking the Southern Tier's economic potential.

"This can be done safely. It can be done without jeopardizing our environment," he said. "We have to take the shackles off of the Southern Tier – and they deserve an advocate to go and fight and fight hard for the Southern Tier."

Langworthy's supporters say his track record proves that he will serve his district well in Congress. They especially applaud his aggressiveness as state party chairman, where he was then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's loudest critic long before Cuomo resigned amid scandal. As state GOP chair, Langworthy also pushed for successful lawsuits overturning moves by Democrats to gerrymander the state's congressional and state legislative maps and to allow undocumented immigrants to vote in New York City.

"His proven leadership and bona fide conservative values are second to none, and what's more is he's a winner," Patti Stephens, who chairs the West Seneca Republican Committee, said of Langworthy.

Then again, Langworthy's decision to enter the race for Congress while still serving as state GOP chair has been a controversial one. The GOP chairs in Rockland and Fulton counties have criticized the move, saying it could hurt the GOP's overall prospects in the fall election.

Others, such as Livingston County Republican Chairman John Pauer, said Langworthy works so hard that they see no issue with Langworthy serving both as a candidate and party chair through the election. Yet Pauer expressed another concern.

"I did not anticipate him running for office," Pauer said. "In fact, my concern is if or when he leaves as state chair, finding somebody that has the energy level and the view of where we should go as a party that Nick has."

But supporters say political acumen is not Langworthy's only attribute. Reynolds, the former congressman, said working for him and Lee prepared Langworthy for public office.

"He's pretty much ready trained in knowing what being a congressman is all about," Reynolds said.

That should not be a surprise. After all, Langworthy has been a political junkie for as long as anyone has known him, said Reynolds, who fits that description, too.

"From his early days of being the state Young Republican chair, he learned what it meant to work the grassroots and how to go out and ask for votes and the committee process and how to earn that stature," Reynolds said. "He was born wanting to be in politics."