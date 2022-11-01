Number of early voters in Erie County passes 30,000

The number of Erie County residents casting early ballots for the Nov. 8 general election has passed 30,000.

A total of 8,351 voters came to the polls Tuesday, the fourth day of early voting, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported. The adjusted four-day count is 30,550.

Voters are choosing from among candidates for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Erie County has 38 polling places for early voting – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda. They will be open every day through next Sunday. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.