 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Number of early voters in Erie County passes 30,000

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The number of Erie County residents casting early ballots for the Nov. 8 general election has passed 30,000.

A total of 8,351 voters came to the polls Tuesday, the fourth day of early voting, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported. The adjusted four-day count is 30,550.

Voters are choosing from among candidates for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Erie County has 38 polling places for early voting – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda. They will be open every day through next Sunday. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News