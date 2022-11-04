Nick Langworthy eyes transition from operative to elected official

For more than two decades, Nicholas A. Langworthy toiled as a "behind the scenes guy" – the political operative type who shunned the limelight, but managed the politics for a host of local and state Republicans.

All that changed in June, when Langworthy suddenly and unexpectedly became the Republican candidate for the 23rd Congressional District. Now, the state GOP chairman heads toward Election Day as the favorite to capture the overwhelmingly Republican district, and if successful against Democrat Max Della Pia, must undergo a major transition to elected member of Congress.

With all that experience behind him, even at only 41, Langworthy says he's ready.

"This was not on my radar. If you had asked me in May if I would ever be a candidate in the future, I would have said no," he said a few days ago. "But as the circumstances unfolded, I realized I was familiar with the district, I had my time as a congressional staffer and as Erie County Republican chairman. I had also watched so many others go in and out the door, and felt I could do a better job."

Langworthy was elected Erie County Republican chairman in 2010 at 29. Before that, he managed campaigns, served on the congressional staffs of Reps. Thomas M. Reynolds and Chris Lee, and acknowledges his vocation in life as partisan politician. He expects to serve in the House as a loyal Republican, he says, but realizes a different role lies ahead.

Trump waits a while, but endorses Langworthy for Congress The former president late Thursday tweeted his "Complete and Total Endorsement," the phrase he has employed for years in conveying his approval of GOP candidates committed to his agenda.

"That's my job – electing Republicans," he said of the state party post he plans to relinquish in January. "My job here will be to represent 800,000 people before the federal government, and I will represent independents and Democrats, too."

Langworthy heads toward Election Day on Tuesday after a bruising summer primary battle against fellow Republican Carl P. Paladino, resulting in a four-point victory – hardly a mandate. Paladino bested Langworthy 2 to 1 in southern Erie County – 43% of the seven-county district – even though Langworthy formerly served as Erie County Republican chairman. But Langworthy countered with similar tallies throughout the other six Southern Tier counties, recording a clean sweep of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

"It was a contrast in styles," he said of his August victory in the primary. "Our voters (in Erie County) are just as conservative as in the Southern Tier, but don't appreciate the in-your-face style of my opponent. I said I would be the stable, conservative voice for Western New York and the Southern Tier. I know their values, and will use my voice in an effective way."

Conservative, to be sure. But Langworthy says he does not anticipate joining ultraconservative groups like the Freedom Caucus in the House, nor does he ascribe to "stolen election" claims or that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020, though he gives credence to some of the objections.

"He won the Electoral College. It's over," Langworthy said, still noting that Democrats in the past have objected to Republican slates of electors "and no one took them to task." And he favors requiring identification for voters, even in New York, where few problems of voter fraud ever surface.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Secret $1 million boost from GOP establishment aided Langworthy, records show Federal records show that the American Liberty Action PAC, which was created this summer, dumped $1.04 million into the GOP primary in New York's recently redrawn 23rd District.

"You should be who you say you are. Anyone afraid of voter ID wants a poorer system," he says. "We have to safeguard the system."

Langworthy and Della Pia differ on some basics. He is pro-life; the Democrat is pro-choice. They differ in their approach to Second Amendment issues. Della Pia has never joined the camp of Donald Trump, while Langworthy maintains regular communication with the former president. Indeed, he was among those urging the then-real estate developer to run for New York governor in 2014, establishing a relationship, leading to Trump's eventual desire for Langworthy's state chairmanship.

Will he support him for president again in 2024?

"We've got to see if he runs," he says. "I certainly appreciate the relationship, and he is keenly aware of what goes on in New York."

And while Della Pia has no intention of voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker, Langworthy says he will support him should the GOP succeed.

Michael Kracker's election as Erie County GOP chairman marks new era "I didn't really expect to do this, but I've spent the vast majority of my career in service to the Republican Party in one form or another," Kracker said in an interview.

Langworthy acknowledges his difficulty in totally leaving behind his days on the political side of the government business. He expects that will serve him well. Should Republicans capture the House on Tuesday, some expect him to follow in Reynolds' footsteps as an immediate "player" within the caucus. As chairman, Langworthy has familiarized himself with every region of the state and has met all kinds of influential people along the way.

"I come to the table with a lot of personal experience," he says. "If there's a way to improve that experience within the House conference, I am happy to do that."

While he takes nothing for granted, the candidate is ready to make plans for a new career in Washington. He will move into the district from his Niagara County home, angle for a seat on the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee – on which no New York Republican serves – to address the district's health care and communications needs. He promises to investigate aid for district water projects, solutions to problems surrounding rural health care and opposition to continued state efforts to ban fracking.

Langworthy thinks he has already identified the best way to approach his goal of serving in Congress.

"I've learned you've got to show up," he said. "You have to do the work, ask peoples' opinion. You have to be a partner with local governments, and I want to use the time left in this campaign as a transition period to hit the ground running."