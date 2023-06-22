Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino, a Democrat, is fending off two challengers from his party as he seeks a second term at City Hall.

Restaino faces primary challenges on Tuesday from Demetreus Nix, a community activist who was formerly incarcerated and has a pending felony charge, and Glenn Choolokian, a former City Council member who lost to Restaino four years ago.

Restaino is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, addressing neighborhood concerns and challenging developers who make big promises but fail to deliver for the Cataract City.

"What we've done in really the short span of a couple of years needs to continue," Restaino said. "We need a little bit more space to continue the progress we're making."

That progress, according to Restaino, includes two consecutive budgets that resulted in a surplus. In addition, he notes that Niagara Falls is no longer classified by the state comptroller as a “fiscally distressed city."

"The whole idea of fixing the fiscal house ... that may not be shiny, and it may not be that 'toy,' but if you don't fix the checkbook, everything else is difficult from there on in," he said.

Restaino's first two years in office were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, which brought the summer tourism economy to a halt.

"It's a hospitality town," Restaino said. "When you shut down hotels and restaurants, and then the border gets closed, you really create sort of a perfect storm. But we bounced out of that."

Like his predecessors, Restaino has clashed with Howard Milstein, the New York City billionaire who owns a large swath of prime downtown real estate that remains undeveloped.

Restaino would like to see an event center built on a 12-acre piece of land owned by Milstein's Niagara Falls Redevelopment, while NFR says it plans to build a data center on the site. Restaino has threatened to use eminent domain to take the land for public use.

Demetreus Nix

Nix, a community activist, would be the city's first Black mayor if elected. He has run an aggressive voter registration campaign in the city's neighborhoods – he says more than 1,000 residents recently registered to vote so they could support him. That could make a difference in a city where only 10,000 people voted for mayor four years ago.

"I'm just a businessman, so I'm an outsider and I'm coming in to turn the system upside down ... shrink the government and give the power back to the people," Nix said.

Nix, who owns a contracting business, has an active Facebook page he uses to connect with voters. He is the founder of the Entrepreneurial School of Thought, a resource center for adults that promotes "unity through economic development" and moves to different parts of the city depending on where crime spikes.

Both Restaino and Nix have confronted issues about their past.

In 2005, Restaino was a judge in Domestic Violence Court when he ordered 46 people jailed after a cellphone rang in the courtroom in violation of court rules. No one admitted having the phone. In 2007, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct removed Restaino from the bench, saying he "became a petty tyrant, abusing his judicial power and placing himself above the law he was sworn to administer."

In March, Nix pleaded not guilty after a grand jury indicted him on burglary, larceny and criminal mischief charges stemming from a January break-in in the city, according to the Niagara Gazette. Nix said in an interview with The News that he denies the charges, which are still pending, and his fingerprints are inside the structure because he did repairs there.

It wasn't his first run-in with the law. In 2002, when he was 15, Nix pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter after he shot and killed a man who he said was running at him with a baseball bat.

Since returning from prison, Nix said he has "been fighting the obstacles that create conditions that put our youth on the wrong path" by opening a community center that offers free meals, housing and job resources.

"I'm not perfect, but I changed my life and I help people," Nix said.

Glenn Choolokian

Also eyeing the mayor's seat is Choolokian, who has unsuccessfully run for mayor twice before – once as a Democrat and once as a Republican.

The former City Council member received 25% of the votes in 2019 as a Republican running against against Restaino, who received 50%.

"I’m just not happy with the direction of the city," Choolokian said. "I think the last four years have been the worst it’s ever been. We’ve had many years as a city going backwards."

Choolokian, who works at the city's water plant, lost a mayoral Democratic primary contest in 2015 while running against former Mayor Paul A. Dyster.

He says this year he has embraced social media as a way to reach voters.

"This time, the whole community, it feels like I’m bringing them together," he said.

While the State Board of Elections website shows Nix reported no campaign contributions, Restaino reported raising $14,158 this year and Choolokian said he raised $12,604. Restaino has a balance of $28,653 in his campaign account, while Choolokian has $3,461 remaining, records show.

Carl Cain, a former Niagara Falls deputy police chief, is running for mayor on the Republican line in the Nov. 7 general election, a spokesperson for the Niagara County Board of Elections said.