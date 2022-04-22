 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County to vote on gas tax cap; Erie considers action

Niagara County would charge sales tax on gasoline only for the first $3 of the price of each gallon, under terms of a measure the County Legislature will consider Monday.

A special Legislature meeting has been called for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the County Courthouse in Lockport to act on the tax holiday, which would take effect June 1 and expire Dec. 1.

The dates are the same as the state's holiday on its gasoline sales and excise taxes, included in the state budget adopted earlier this month, in response to the recent spike in prices at the pump.

Erie County is expected to debate the question of a tax cap on gasoline next week.

Peter Anderson, spokesman for County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, said Friday that the administration still is working out the details and will have a proposal ready for the County Legislature to consider at its next meeting Thursday.

The administration of Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz is investigating the fiscal impact of such a move, spokesman Peter Anderson said, and Niagara County, Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said she anticipates a special session that might vote on suspending part of the sales tax on gasoline.

