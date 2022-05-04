Niagara County sets June 21 hearing on Legislature redistricting

The second version of a new Niagara County Legislature district map has been released, and the Legislature on Tuesday night called a public hearing on it for June 21.

The county needs to use 2020 census data to create new boundaries for use in the 2023 Legislature election.

The Legislature approved a map in November but later discovered that Gov. Kathy Hochul had signed a new law revising the requirements for local governments redistricting.

The county's first version didn't comply with the provision that the populations of the smallest and largest districts must not be more than 5% away from the average of all districts. The largest Niagara County districts were 7% above the average.

David Schaefer of Skyline Consulting, hired by the County Attorney's Office, created the new version, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said. The county's redistricting commission will review it before the hearing.

The plan alters seven districts to comply with the population rules. The changes were made in Niagara Falls, Wheatfield and the City of Lockport.

