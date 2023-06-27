Political newcomer Mary Ann Cancilla has won the Democratic primary for Tonawanda Common Council president over incumbent Jenna N. Koch.

Koch, a registered Democrat who didn’t even ask for her party’s support in her bid for a third term, faced Cancilla, a community volunteer, in the primary.

Cancilla won 53% to 46% with all votes counted, or 478 votes to 417 votes.

Koch, 41, a human resources manager in an area health care system, said she refused to do the party’s bidding, and that’s why committee members turned on her.

She touted her track record in the job, particularly with constituent service, as a key reason voters should give her their support.

Democrats say it is Koch who rebuffed the party.

They instead supported Cancilla, 39, who runs the grassroots nonprofit COT Neighbors United and is making her first run for office.

Koch said voters don’t like the nastiness they’ve seen in the primary election and previous election years. Cancilla, for her part, said residents she talks to want to see change and primarily are frustrated with rising taxes in the city.

Cancilla has the endorsement of the Working Families Party, as well.

This sets up a rematch in the general election with Koch, who has the Conservative and Republican ballot lines.

Also Tuesday, two primary elections for ward-based Council seats took place.

In the 1st Ward, James M. Shiesley has won the Conservative line over incumbent Monica L. Ljiljanich, a Republican and the endorsed Conservative candidate, 25 votes to 6 votes.

Ljiljanich, a Civil Service manager at Erie County Medical Center, was appointed to the Council last year before winning a special election unopposed in the fall. Shiesley, a retired city police officer making his first run for office, is a registered Conservative who is running with the Democratic endorsement.

And in the 2nd Ward, another challenger, Christopher C. Fisher, beat former Councilwoman Dawn M. Kammerdeiner, the endorsed Democratic candidate in that party’s primary.

Fisher is an Army veteran and retired New York City police officer. He won 57% to 42%, or 133 to 97 votes, with all votes counted.