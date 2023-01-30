New York's Board of Elections grows heated over 'leak' of stalled Zeldin campaign subpoena

ALBANY – At two recent state Board of Elections meetings, the body’s Republican commissioners pressed for an investigation into how confidential information concerning a subpoena aimed at the Lee Zeldin campaign was “leaked” to the news media.

The Republican co-chairman of the Board of Elections, Peter Kosinski, also questioned New York’s top election enforcement official, Michael L. Johnson, about why he seemed disinterested in any inquiry pursuing the source of the leak.

In October, Johnson sought broad subpoena authority to compel cooperation from the Zeldin campaign and the two outside independent expenditure groups heavily supporting the Republican candidate for governor, Save Our State Inc. and Safe Together New York.

But the two Republican commissioners failed to attend a long-scheduled meeting on Oct. 25 where the subpoena request was to be considered, denying a quorum and stalling the subpoena’s issuance.

On Oct. 27, details of the subpoena, its stalling and the broader inquiry into Zeldin's relationship with the super PACs were reported by the New York Times.

Now, the two Republican commissioners are seeking an investigation into how confidential information about the subpoena became public – and questioning why Johnson and the board’s Democratic commissioners seem disinterested. Two meetings, one in December and one Jan. 17, have featured animated discussions on the topic.

“Is there any effort on your part to find out how this happened, Michael?” Kosinski asked Johnson in December.

“No,” Johnson said.

“So, you’re not concerned enough to follow up?” Kosinski said. “… I don’t understand your lack of interest.”

“I’m sorry that’s how you perceive it, but I mean, I don’t know what else to tell you,” Johnson said.

Johnson has stated that he and his office were not the source of the leak.

“You know the article that you’re alluding to, I was just as surprised as you,” Johnson said in December. “I was in Rochester when I heard about the article. So, I share your surprise.”

The board’s Democratic co-chair, Douglas Kellner, said he believed the Republican commissioners’ failure to attend the Oct. 25 meeting is what sparked the media interest into the circumstances.

“I guess my point is, is that you kind of brought this on by canceling the meeting,” Kellner said in January.

“Oh, stop it,” replied Kosinski. He said the information in the Times article could not have come from anywhere but inside the Board of Elections.

The Republican commissioners, however, have not indicated that they have themselves filed a complaint with State Inspector General Lucy Lang seeking a leak investigation. The Republican commissioners could not be reached for comment Friday.

The controversy began last October, less than a month before the Nov. 8 election between Zeldin and the Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul. Ahead of Election Day, the two outside spending groups, both heavily funded by conservative billionaire Ronald Lauder, began blanketing the airwaves with ads attacking Hochul and praising Zeldin. Those groups would end up spending a combined more than $17 million supporting Zeldin, who ultimately lost to Hochul in the closest gubernatorial election in decades.

On Oct. 15, the Times Union of Albany published an article raising questions about overlaps that existed between Zeldin’s campaign and the two independent expenditure committees. The newspaper also reported on a private phone call in which Zeldin encouraged donations to the two groups.

Because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions, independent expenditure committees can raise and spend unlimited amounts supporting candidates. But under state law, outside groups cannot “coordinate” their activities with a campaign they’re supporting. Zeldin’s campaign has repeatedly denied any illegal coordination occurred.

On Oct. 17, state Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs filed a complaint with Johnson arguing that because “prohibited coordination is ongoing and is leading to strategic decisions being made in the final weeks of a heated campaign season, it is imperative that the Division of Election Law Enforcement take swift action ..."

Johnson did quickly pursue the Jacobs complaint, putting his proposed request for subpoena authority on the Board of Elections’ confidential executive session agenda for the Oct. 25 meeting.

Johnson’s enforcement office largely operates separately from the rest of the Board of Elections. But the board's commissioners do have some control over his office's subpoena power.

Before the meeting, the two Republican-appointed commissioners on the Board of Elections stated they were declining to attend, denying a quorum.

It's not clear if an investigation into Zeldin’s relationship with the outside spending groups is ongoing. But despite the cancellation of the October meeting, Johnson still had the authority to issue a subpoena on his own within 20 days. The canceled meeting did mean the subpoena could not be issued until after Election Day.

According to state Board of Elections records, on Oct. 28, Zeldin’s campaign paid $27,000 to a law firm whose practice includes election law. The firm, Messina, Perillo and Hill, had not previously been paid by Zeldin’s 2022 campaign.

A Zeldin spokeswoman has declined to answer a question about whether the spending had anything to do with a Johnson inquiry. The law firm did not respond to questions on Friday.

At the Jan. 17 Board of Elections meeting, Kosinski also questioned why Johnson sought to quickly begin an investigation into a complaint related to Zeldin, but pursued other complaints with less speed. He questioned whether “selective enforcement” was occurring.

“Because that one seemed to happen very quickly,” Kosinski said. “Notwithstanding that there was an election coming up and it might have an impact."

Johnson, a former longtime staffer to a top Assembly Democrat, was appointed enforcement counsel in 2021 by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat. Since then, Republicans have at least once before accused Johnson of conducting a partisan inquiry, in that instance a probe into allegedly improper campaign spending by State Senate Republicans.

There is precedent for a leak investigation such as the one the Republican commissioners are now requesting.

In 2016, the New York Daily News reported on damning findings stemming from an investigation by the board’s then-enforcement counsel, Risa Sugarman, into campaign fundraising by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Sugarman asked for a leak investigation to be conducted by the state Inspector General’s Office, which later issued a finding that the information had been leaked to the newspaper by a Republican spokesman for the Board of Elections.

At the January meeting, Kosinski indicated he did not believe various state enforcement officials would be willing to investigate the Zeldin matter, referencing Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, Lang, who was appointed by Hochul, and Johnson in his comments.

“Democrats control this state,” Kosinski said. “You have the AG, you have the IG, you have Mike Johnson, you have everybody, and you can do whatever you want. We can’t do a thing about it. Yep, we're in the minority right now. Republicans have very little say in this town.”