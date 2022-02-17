New York Democrats gather for 'Hochul-centric' convention

One source with knowledge of the governor's approach said her acceptance speech will be directed at "strengthening the middle class and making sure New York is affordable for everyone."

State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs uses words like "upbeat," "positive" and "leadership" to set the tone for the convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, expected to attract some 500 people from around the state and celebrate Hochul as the new party leader after Andrew M. Cuomo resigned as governor last August.

"We have a great candidate in the first female governor who has already demonstrated her capacity for leadership and her ability to meet the challenges of the state," Jacobs said in an interview. "Our vision is to make the lives of New Yorkers better."

Clinton headlining but no Cuomo

Although nobody is emphasizing it, the one-day political affair will suggest the New York Democratic Party is no longer the Andrew Cuomo Democratic Party.

"That's normal. It's not about Andrew Cuomo. Time moves on," said Jacobs, once a Cuomo ally. "We as a party have to look to tomorrow and not linger on what took place yesterday."