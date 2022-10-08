New York Democratic chairman blasts Lee Zeldin's reliance on 'dark money'

On the day that incumbent Kathy Hochul reported a record amount of money for a New York gubernatorial election, her fellow Democrats were pointing fingers at the opposition.

Republican Lee Zeldin, state Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs said, has recorded nothing close to Hochul's "robust fundraising." But outside groups independently supporting his candidacy are carrying the Zeldin effort, Jacobs said, blasting their lack of transparency and accountability.

He noted two outside groups called independent expenditure committees have reported $5.6 million, dwarfing Zeldin's previous totals – his campaign had not yet submitted final reports to the state Board of Elections late Friday. He blasted the Republican candidate's reliance on the outside groups and "dark money."

"Nobody knows all the donors or their agendas or their relationship with the candidate," he told statewide reporters in a conference call. "I think it's the worst part of the game candidates play. New Yorkers deserve to know who is behind these outside groups and what they stand to gain if Lee Zeldin is elected governor."

The two groups are called Save Our State and Safe Together in New York. The Buffalo News has reported top Republican figures like former Rep. John J. Faso, the 2006 candidate for governor; former Chairman Edward F. Cox; and New York City Councilmember Joseph Borelli are coordinating the effort.

The other fund is backed by Ronald S. Lauder, the billionaire cosmetics heir and 1989 mayoral candidate in New York City who is often active in Republican politics. His radio ads are calling out Hochul for continuing to support the option of voting by mail.

Still, Jacobs found little room to complain about his own candidate's fundraising prowess. Hochul reported raising $45.8 million since August 2021, $11.1 million since July 12, and $10.9 million in cash on hand for the remaining month of the campaign.

"Everything the governor has taken, to my understanding, has been transparent," Jacobs said.

But Jacobs' statewide counterpart, Nicholas A. Langworthy, resuscitated GOP criticism of Hochul's fundraising, which he charged was connected in one instance to the state's purchase of $637 million worth of Covid-19 test kits from a New Jersey company. People connected to the company then gave $300,000 in campaign donations to the governor.

"Her fundraising tactics put Andrew Cuomo to shame," Langworthy said, referring to the former New York governor. "No one should be talking about a rigged system when defending Kathy Hochul."

He also said such independent committees in New York feature far more transparency than those involved in federal elections.

The governor, meanwhile, continues to defend the manner in which the Department of Health procured the kits, citing the need for their emergency purchase.

"Never has there been a situation when a campaign contribution had an effect on a government decision," she told The News editorial board Friday.

She noted the need for millions of test kits to return New York children to classrooms following Covid restrictions.

"I told my team go out and find every single test kit you can," she said. "I was able to open schools all over the state by amassing test kits."