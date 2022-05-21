New State Senate lines nix possible major primary battles in Western New York

When a court appointed expert last week issued new State Senate maps with the potential of pitting several incumbents against each other, it appeared a series of epic political battles was about to erupt around Western New York.

But a State Supreme Court justice early Saturday morning approved final maps tweaked by a "special master" over the past few days, and it now seems certain that most local Senate incumbents avoid serious challenges, and that new districts will better represent similar communities as much as possible.

Justice Patrick F. McAllister's order finally allows Senate campaigning to proceed with a degree of certainty, and avoids the possibility of primary showdowns between established Democrats like Sean M. Ryan and Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo.

"A lot of people on both teams are breathing a bit easier," one top Democrat who asked not to be identified said Saturday.

Still, some incumbents and those eyeing a race face crunch time decisions now that district lines appear final at the conclusion of a long legal battle that began back in February.

Highlights of the new Senate plan include:

• Separate districts for Kennedy and Ryan after Kennedy last week was lumped into a new entity now represented by Republican Patrick M. Gallivan of Elma. While nothing is yet certain, the new districts now alleviate a potential showdown between Kennedy and Gallivan in a GOP-dominated district, while also precluding a Kennedy move to more Democratic turf, possibly sparking a race against Ryan.

"There were lots of 'could haves' here," said Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner. "This could have led to a big problem."

• Ryan now inherits much of Amherst, raising questions for incumbent Republican Edward A. Rath III, who had previously passed on seeking a second term rather than face Kennedy and his well-stocked campaign treasury on the original lines. But when Special Master Jonathan Cervas of Carnegie Mellon University (appointed by McAllister to draw fairer maps than those he deemed gerrymandered by State Legislature Democrats) on May 16 issued new maps appearing more favorable to a Republican, Rath said he was back in.

Now he must face Ryan, who gains parts of Amherst along with West Seneca, the Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island and North Buffalo in a primarily Democratic district. That causes observers to wonder if Rath is reassessing his "in again, out again" candidacy. He did not return calls on Saturday seeking comment.

• Questions now surround the Republican candidacy of former County Executive Joel A. Giambra, who was already waging an aggressive effort against Ryan and said he would address the situation on Sunday. Under the old maps now substantially altered in the final version, Giambra was encouraged by the lines and demographics offered by competing in the Tonawandas and Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls now is assigned to Sen. Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda, the Senate Minority leader. Ortt sounded his approval of the process on Saturday.

"Now, we can look forward," Ortt said, "and I’m confident both in the slate of candidates prepared to join the Senate Republican Conference and New Yorkers who will make their voices heard at the ballot box this November."

The redistricting process, mandated every 10 years by the census, became especially complicated this year after an Independent Redistricting Commission established by the voters in a 2014 constitutional amendment failed to reach consensus.

Democratic supermajorities in the Senate and Assembly then imposed their own maps, which judges extending all the way to the Court of Appeals labeled gerrymandered and unconstitutional.

From his court in Bath, McAllister appointed Cervas to draw fairer maps, which were released May 16. Since then, appeals over the final lines were submitted from across the state, causing the master to reassess some of his original submissions, including some in Erie County.

"There were comments that the previous split between a more urban district and a more rural district did not respect neighborhood interests," Cervas wrote in the final submission. "The configuration has been changed to provide a clearer separation between more urban and rural populations of the county."

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was among dozens submitting opposition letters to McAllister last week.

“I am very disappointed by the proposed new congressional and Senate districts that separate the City of Lackawanna, my hometown, from the City of Buffalo,” he said. "Both cities closely share common minority populations and ethnicities, interests, and history, as well as municipal lines.”

Lackawanna and Buffalo remain contiguous in the new congressional and Senate maps, and several minority districts remain intact.

"I was very happy the judge reunited the African American community, and the districts seem to fit the Democratic candidates," Zellner said.

Petitioning for the new districts began Saturday.

