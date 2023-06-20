Stepped-up neighborhood watches and other community policing measures are part of a new public safety plan announced Tuesday afternoon by Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

Introducing the program, "Safer Jamestown N.O.W.," at a press conference in the lobby of the Municipal Building, Sundquist outlined five measures to improve neighborhood safety.

In addition revitalizing neighborhood watches, the plan will enlist faith-based organizations, community groups and the public schools to provide mentoring, job programs and anti-violence measures, find more money to fight gun violence, reach out to the community through the city's Human Rights Commission and hire a public information officer to support the efforts.

"Safer Jamestown N.O.W. builds on the incredible work that our police department has already done and builds coalitions and strategies to continue to reduce violence in our neighborhoods," Sundquist said.

"Our investments have driven violent crime lower," he added, "and by building additional pathways of trust between the community, and neighbors keeping their neighborhoods safer, we can build a model that makes all of Jamestown safer for our families."