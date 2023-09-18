New boundaries were supposed to go into effect for all 11 Erie County Legislature districts in January.

But nine months later, the boundaries are still being disputed by Republicans, leaving in limbo the question of exactly who represents voters living near boundary lines. Another lawsuit over the district boundaries was filed this month.

No detailed district maps, beyond broad, colored PDFs – that cannot be zoomed to street level – exist publicly for any of the 11 districts, despite the fact that two primary elections have been held, the general election is less than three months away, and military ballots are supposed to go out shortly.

Moreover, the population and demographic breakdown for the residents and voters in each of these districts, provided to all legislators back in December, does not match the latest population figures submitted in legal paperwork to the court. In a few cases, the population numbers are off by less than 10 voters. In other cases, they are off by a couple hundred or more.

Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr sued over the errors in the boundaries earlier this year and made headlines when he pointed out that some of the technical district boundary errors sent district lines out to Antarctica. But his legal challenges were tossed because the courts ruled he did not have legal standing to challenge the decision and that the maps override technical language errors in the written boundary descriptions.

Now, the Legislature's Republican minority leader and others have filed a new suit saying the district maps remain substantively flawed, despite technical corrections, and need to be clarified before the general election.

"It's not trivial," said Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park. "At this point in time, I don't even know what my district looks like."

He, along with a Republican challenger for the Fourth District seat, and a West Seneca voter filed a State Supreme Court lawsuit on Sept. 8 against the two county elections commissioners, and three sitting county legislators, one Democrat and two Republican, who had primary races in June. A court hearing is scheduled on Sept. 26.

Democratic Elections Commissioner and Erie County Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner pointed out that Mills voted in favor of the district lines, along with all the other legislators. Those boundaries are what the Board of Elections has implemented in a bipartisan manner, he said.

"At this late juncture it is highly regrettable that the people of Erie County will be asked to foot the bill for another baseless lawsuit," he said.

Bryan Fiume, chief of staff for the Republican minority, said that legislators gave their approval to district lines based on the breakdown information provided to them. If that underlying information is incorrect, he said, then those who were affected have the right to claim they were misled.

He pointed to an affidavit submitted by a systems administrator for the Board of Elections who provided updated district population totals that differ for all 11 districts than what was originally provided.

Mohr, the Republican elections commissioner, who is also named as a defendant in the latest lawsuit, said he agreed that the courts need to take a look at the boundary changes and resolve the issues once and for all.

"I knew it was something that had to get resolved," he said. "I wish it had been resolved before this time."

Aside from the Board of Elections commissioners, legislators and challengers for the 10th District are also named as defendants. In the 10th District, short-term Republican incumbent James Malzcewski was nudged out of his seat in the Republican primary by Conservative Party challenger Lindsay Lorigo. Both engaged in party-switching tactics in their bid for election.

Incumbent Fourth District Legislator John Bargnesi, a Democrat, is also named as a defendant. His challenger, Republican Scott Marciszewski, joined Mills as a petitioner in the suit.

Zellner said that regardless of the suit, the Board of Elections "is prepared to meet this challenge while effectively administering and overseeing the November election."