New Council faction to demand district 'parity' for flood of federal dollars

With Buffalo suddenly awash in a flood of federal dollars, a new faction of Common Council members is about to claim its "fair share" for their districts and assert independence from Mayor Byron W. Brown in the process.
A bloc of at least five Council members is now forming inside City Hall's art deco Council chambers, demanding its voice be heard in dispensing what Brown estimates as $2 billion over the next couple of years.
It's not that open warfare is breaking out. None of the expected $40 million in withheld casino revenues has even arrived; ditto for expected infrastructure funds stemming from the $1.2 trillion bill authorized by Congress. And only some of the $331 million in American Rescue Plan funds has reached city coffers.
But the day is coming when the city treasury will be brimming, they say, and the new majority bloc now aims a warning shot directly at the newly re-elected mayor.
"I will not be hamstrung or silenced because they might not like what we say," said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. "I'm not going to walk on eggshells because the administration will not cooperate."
Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera, noting that Council members are closest to district needs, spells out exactly what he and his cohorts expect.
"We want to be part of the planning process, we want input and we want to be satisfied that the needs of the neighborhoods and the residents are met," he said. "It's possible we are all in agreement, but for some reason there has been a break in communications. Whatever happened last year, let's get down to taking care of the people."
Bloc coalesces around election year battle lines
Council members began raising concerns, according to Fillmore's Mitchell P. Nowakowski, at the dawn of Brown's unprecedented fifth term. The Buffalo News reported on Dec. 31 that Council members like Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., who backed Brown but whose Masten District favored challenger India B. Walton, questioned how some lawmakers could oppose the mayor after he overwhelmingly won a write-in contest.
"I don't see how he can reward them," Wingo said then, pointing to those who supported Walton or remained neutral after the mayor lost the June Democratic primary and sensed "blood in the water."
"I want to see if there is any humility in how they approach the mayor," Wingo said then. "They had been dealing with a mayor they thought was weak. It turns out he still has the confidence of the City of Buffalo."
Nowakowski said the comment spawned questions about political support translating into either rewarding supporters or penalizing those who backed Walton or remained neutral.
"Frankly, that mindset is destructive, morally wrong and embarrassing," he said. "A majority of Council members will be demanding parity among projects and progress right off the bat into the new year."
Now Nowakowski is joined by Rivera, Wyatt and Lovejoy's Bryan Bollman in the group's core. He said the group also considers Council President Darius G. Pridgen an ally.
"The four of us often times see matters in the same way, so we've been able to coalesce around each other," Nowakowski said, adding the Council's oversight responsibilities are most "efficient" under a majority.
Indeed, The News reported last February that new frictions were developing between the city's legislative and executive branches after a long and "placid" relationship.
"I saw those 'rubber stamp' times," Bollman added. "This Council has shown independence and will stand up for what is right."
Even before casino revenues stemming from the resolution of a dispute with the Seneca Nation of Indians entered calculations, individual members were looking at $800,000 each for their districts this year, more than double the amount of recent years. Nowakowski believes the Council should demand some of the new money replenish various emergency funds as part of the budgetary process.
"God forbid we have another crisis without ARP or casino funding," Wyatt said. "We would have had a huge deficit, maybe even with layoffs and cutting services if not for the ARP and casino money.
"It's not that we're against the mayor," he added. "This is about our responsibility as fiduciaries and making sure the city is on good financial ground."
Mayor says he doesn't play favorites
Brown rejects the new bloc's approach. He points out the Council last summer voted in favor of the priority plan he submitted for the ARP funds, that any final spending must be approved by the Council, and that through 16 years as mayor he has never pitted one district against another.
The mayor would note further only that he earned the "confidence" of voters in the last election.
"As always, I'm looking forward to working with the Common Council and members of our community to improve the quality of life for every person in our city," he said.
But more than anything else, Council members seem to fear any one district scoring success over another.
"Having a mentality of favored districts did not work in the past," Bollman said. "I understand some districts have special needs, but we need to ensure parity for these once-in-a-lifetime dollars. The residents will be watching what we do with it."
Already, some City Hall sources wonder if districts voting for Brown in November are attempting to assert themselves. They point out that Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, whose South District overwhelmingly supported the mayor on Election Day, quietly but unsuccessfully attempted to replace Pridgen as Council president after the election – possibly reflecting a new, favored status.
Scanlon acknowledges "discussions" about the Council presidency and the need for a "fresh set of eyes."
"It was a situation where I can now use my experience to benefit the City of Buffalo, and we had a couple of discussions," he said, while not challenging that South Buffalo's support for the mayor may result in new attention to the district.
"I will advocate for funds as hard as anyone," Scanlon said. "What those determinations ultimately are – that's not my decision."
Bollman, who serves as the Council's liaison to the administration on the new funds, said more attention must be paid to "tracking" their flow to ensure parity among districts.
Wyatt, meanwhile, noted the Council bloc's concerns extend beyond individual districts to the city's overall financial health. Without the new influx of federal money, they note, Buffalo would be facing serious financial problems – the kind that resulted in the installation of a financial control board several years ago.