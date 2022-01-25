New Council faction to demand district 'parity' for flood of federal dollars

"God forbid we have another crisis without ARP or casino funding," Wyatt said. "We would have had a huge deficit, maybe even with layoffs and cutting services if not for the ARP and casino money.

"It's not that we're against the mayor," he added. "This is about our responsibility as fiduciaries and making sure the city is on good financial ground."

Mayor says he doesn't play favorites

Brown rejects the new bloc's approach. He points out the Council last summer voted in favor of the priority plan he submitted for the ARP funds, that any final spending must be approved by the Council, and that through 16 years as mayor he has never pitted one district against another.

The mayor would note further only that he earned the "confidence" of voters in the last election.

"As always, I'm looking forward to working with the Common Council and members of our community to improve the quality of life for every person in our city," he said.

But more than anything else, Council members seem to fear any one district scoring success over another.