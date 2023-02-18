Progress at the former Tonawanda Coke property is revealed by what isn't there anymore.

Most of the steel, brick and concrete structures at the property torn down.

Thousands of tons of solid, hazardous or recyclable material taken away. And hundreds of millions of gallons of ground and surface water treated and discharged from the site.

"The speed is astounding. It's mind-boggling. Unprecedented. And all you have to do is go look around at every other industrial waste site in Western New York that languishes – pick one," said Jay Farquharson, a longtime Grand Island resident and member of the Citizen Science Community Resources group that fought Tonawanda Coke over its legacy of pollution.

Developer Jon Williams has spent about $20 million on the cleanup and the final price tag is likely to be double that, a company official said. Much of the cost ultimately will be borne by taxpayers, through state brownfield tax credits, and not by the Tonawanda Coke Corporation that abruptly shut down 4½ years ago.

Environmental groups caution that much work remains to be done at the site and regulators still must sign off on the final cleanup plans. But town officials already are looking ahead to the future reuse of the 125-acre site.

New construction at the site is targeted to begin in two years, according to a project consultant.

"I think the day is gonna be here much sooner than anybody would have thought that we're gonna see a lot of things happening in our River Road corridor," said Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger, referring to this and the neighboring former Huntley generating station.

The Tonawanda Coke plant at 3875 River Road, along the Town of Tonawanda waterfront, began operations in 1917.

Rail cars transported coal to the plant, where it was crushed and heated in ovens without air to create coke – a fuel used in blast furnaces at steel mills – as well as benzene, coal tar and other toxic byproducts.

For decades, few raised concerns about pollution. But in the 21st century, community groups, regulators and federal prosecutors prodded the company to take action.

Tonawanda Coke Corp. was convicted in federal court of criminal wrongdoing and fined nearly $25 million.

The company declared bankruptcy and shut down the plant in 2018. One year later, Williams acquired it at auction through his Riverview Innovation & Technology Campus.

Starting in 2020, Williams' Ontario Specialty Contracting, or OSC, began remediating the main, 86-acre section of the property through a voluntary private brownfield cleanup overseen by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

OSC President John Yensan couldn't believe the condition of the plant complex when he first saw it.

"This place was really held together by tie wire and duct tape in a lot of places," he said in an interview this week.

Honeywell is responsible for cleaning up three parcels closer to the Niagara River, with a combined size of 40 acres, through a state Superfund program, work that the Williams-owned contractor is carrying out, as well. A Honeywell predecessor owned and operated Tonawanda Coke until 1977.

Community activists had asked New York to put the entire property within the Superfund program because, they argued, it would set a consistent, higher standard for the remediation. Williams and town and state officials said the brownfield program allowed a thorough cleanup to begin sooner.

A milestone came in June 2021 when, in less than 20 seconds, three towering smokestacks at the site were toppled in a controlled implosion.

"Things like the stacks coming down, that was a very emotional victory for a lot of our members who have suffered from the pollution. So, yes, there definitely has been progress," said Chris Murawski, executive director of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York.

Since then, crews have taken down many more of the buildings on the site, including most of those lining the plant's main drag. Up to 20 workers are on site on any given day.

The company has removed all of the processing equipment, most of the above-ground piping, 32 above-ground storage tanks and four tanker rail cars from the site. Just three above-ground storage tanks and a few buildings remain.

"It's been an amazing thing to watch the demolition process," said James Hartz, the town's director of planning and development, who recalled the "environmental devastation" left behind.

OSC since 2020 has removed:

• 235 million gallons of ground and surface water

• 4,100 tons of solid waste

• 3,600 tons of materials containing asbestos

• 6,700 tons of hazardous waste

• 9,700 tons of miscellaneous, nonhazardous material for recycling or reuse

Steel is shipped off site for recycling. Concrete and bricks are crushed on site to produce an aggregate that's reused as backfill.

Hazardous waste is carefully removed for disposal off site, primarily through incineration at plants in Texas and Quebec, Yensan said.

Honeywell has led additional cleanup efforts at its three sites, which are closer to the Niagara River.

The DEC and the state Department of Health have approved 32 work plans for the brownfield site.

Two more work plans and four reports outlining future steps at the property are under review by state regulators, according to the company, with future remediation focused on the one fourth of the site that was most heavily contaminated.

"So I would say three quarters of this site does not need any remedial action performed on it," Yensan said. "But it will still need to be graded and it will still need a protective cover system put on it."

In addition, a community working group, whose members include Farquharson, meets regularly to get updates. The CAC had pushed for the formation of this group to ensure transparency, Murawski said.

Yensan said the company believes any remaining contamination at the site is limited to the top several feet of soil at the site, which sits on about 50 feet of tightly packed clay. The company couldn't retain and renovate any of the buildings on the property, he said, because it has to remove contaminants that got under the structures.

"So we need to really get into the soils over here and make sure we do a thorough job of addressing everything that needs to be addressed below grade," Yensan said.

Full remediation is likely to finish in about three years, said John Black, an RITC consultant and president of Inventum Engineering.

He said the first phase of construction on new buildings could begin in 2025.

Williams still is assessing options for future uses of the site, Black said. Initial plans could be filed in the coming months with the town.

Officials are seeking redevelopment of the site that fits within the Tonawanda Tomorrow framework, a planning guide produced with significant community feedback.

"Something that would provide sustainable jobs with family-sustaining wages would be a top priority for us," said Murawski, who referred to this planning report.

Tonawanda Coke, despite its legacy of pollution, was once a major employer and contributor to the tax base in the town.

Emminger said jobs are a key consideration but he doesn't want to see heavy manufacturing or a bitcoin-mining operation at the site.

"The market's gonna drive it," he said. "The market's gonna tell us what's going to go there."

While residential construction is unlikely, there's a need in metro Buffalo for more commercial and industrial space, Hartz said.

The town also wants to see public access at the site, particularly on one of the Honeywell parcels directly along the Niagara River.

"There will be ongoing cleanup efforts over the years. But, certainly, having waterfront access for the public is a priority and in the town's planning objectives," Hartz said.