New congressman's term will be shortest in New York State in 155 years

Joe Sempolinski will be sworn in as congressman for the 23rd District of New York sometime before the start of the next U.S. House of Representatives session on Sept. 13.

Just four months later, he will become former U.S. Rep. Sempolinski.

Not since 1867 has a member of Congress from New York State served a shorter term.

Democrat John Ward Hunter was elected in 1866 to the 39th Congress in a special election to fill a vacancy caused by the death of U.S. Rep. James Humphrey, according to the Biographical Directory of the U.S. Congress. By March 3, 1867, Hunter’s term was over after a mere 89 days. He didn’t seek re-election, and he went on to become mayor of Brooklyn in 1875.

Sempolinski said he considers it an honor of a lifetime to serve in Congress on behalf of the people who elected him, and he wasn’t focused now on what happens when his term ends.

The Canisteo, Steuben County husband and father of two young daughters won against Democrat Max Della Pia by a margin of 53% to 47% in the heavily Republican district, according to unofficial polling results.

Sempolinski also acknowledged that he has political aspirations beyond filling out the remaining term of former U.S Rep. Tom Reed, whose May resignation led to a peculiar and confusing special election on Tuesday, the same day voters were casting ballots in primary elections for several redistricted Congressional seats.

Della Pia, who called to congratulate Sempolinski on Wednesday, is running in the November election for the reconfigured 23rd District seat and will face Republican Nicholas A. Langworthy.

When he announced his candidacy for the special election, Sempolinski stepped down from his post as chief of staff for Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda. The job will be waiting for Sempolinski when he is done in Washington, according to Giglio.

Sempolinski said he’s planning to return. He recognizes it’s an unconventional political career arc, but he said there’s no shame in it.

“The goal is to serve. You’re a public servant, whether you’re a staffer or an elected official, you’re working for the people, and I view that as a high calling,” said Sempolinski, who spent five years on Reed’s staff. “Whether you do it for a short period of time or long period of time, or whether you do it as an elected official of a staffer, whether you do it at the federal or state level, it’s serving the people. To me, it’s all the same.”

Giglia realizes a lot can change in four months in Congress and that Sempolinski may very well be offered a better opportunity at the end of his House stint.

“It was really his dream to have a chance to run for Congress,” said Giglio. “I love to see him pursue his dream. I love to see him accomplish winning this election and I think he’s going to do a good job. He’s going to hit the ground running for four months, that’s for darn sure.”

Political expert James E. Campbell said no new member of the House is likely to have a significant impact in just four months.

“For the district, it’s pretty much of a placeholder. Not only does he have a short tenure, but it’s at a time when not much is going to be done in terms if legislation because of the impending (mid-term) election,” said Campbell, who studies elections and is University at Buffalo distinguished professor of political science.

Campbell said it was unusual for a candidate to put in the amount of work it takes to run a congressional campaign for a reward of only four months in office.

But, he added, the experience also is “quite an entry on your resume” and could lead to other possibilities as a congressional committee staff member or lobbyist in Washington, D.C.

“It’s something that opens a lot of doors,” said Campbell. “And if the opportunity presents itself for a run in a competitive district, having that background both in terms of running for office and having served, even for a short period of time, those are advantages he can lay out for voters.”