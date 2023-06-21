A total of 499 ballots were cast Wednesday in the fifth day of early voting in Erie County for the June 27 primary, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. Since early voting began last Saturday, 2,257 county residents have gone to the polls.

Registered Democrats are choosing among candidates in five Common Council districts in Buffalo and for offices in the City of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga and Newstead.

Republicans have contests in Alden, Grand Island, Marilla, Orchard Park, Wales and West Seneca, as well as in the Erie County Legislature's 10th District.

Conservatives are deciding on candidates for mayor of Lackawanna, council members in Alden and the Town and the City of Tonawanda, Town of Evans supervisor, Erie County legislators in the fourth and 10th districts and other offices in Amherst, Newstead and West Seneca.

Early voting is taking place at 38 polling locations in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.

For information on the June primary, call the Board of Elections at 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.