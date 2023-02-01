Nate McMurray declares Democratic candidacy for county executive

Nate McMurray, the former Grand Island supervisor who narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins in 2018, will challenge County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary.

After hinting last week that he was weighing an intraparty contest against the incumbent, McMurray told The Buffalo News late Tuesday that Poloncarz's expected quest for an unprecedented fourth term as the county strikes a deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium (which McMurray opposes) prompted his new effort.

"He's been in office a long time, and executives are not supposed to have a lifetime position," he said, adding he will also campaign against the "status quo" that he claims has failed the region's best interest for generations.

"The status quo has become intolerable," he said. "We are now accustomed to mediocrity and failure, and we need change."

McMurray revealed to The News on Jan. 19 that he was considering a Poloncarz challenge, noting the deadly Christmas blizzard and subsequent bickering between the county executive and Mayor Byron W. Brown served as a turning point in his decision

The chilly relationship between Byron Brown and Mark Poloncarz gets frostier Questions linger about how the city and county can work better together to improve emergency response, and save lives, when Brown and Poloncarz don't engage in serious policy discussions at a high level.'

"The storm tipped it over for me," McMurray said then, "because of how quickly they were blaming each other, with no accountability. And how could they be so unprepared?

"Yes, it was a bad storm," he added. "But dozens of people don't die without a major failure of government."

Now he says he represents a significant number of voters who are tired of Poloncarz and resent his performance during the storm. He also thinks the Erie County Democratic Party is a "mess."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

McMurray leveled sharp criticism at the incumbent's commitment of county funds to the proposed new stadium in Orchard Park. As part of a $1.4 billion proposal, Erie County has committed $250 million. McMurray labels it the "worst stadium deal in history."

"I can't believe how badly this has been handled," he said. "There is more money and less in return for any stadium, ever."

He declared plans for a new Tennessee Titans facility in Nashville as far superior to the deal arranged by Poloncarz and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

McMurray is widely viewed as a credible force in the Democratic Party, especially among left-leaning progressives attracted by his views throughout his campaigns. A lawyer in private practice, he previously worked for Delaware North Cos. and has also worked internationally. Still, he remains unwelcome in many establishment sectors of the party – a status McMurray appears ready to emphasize as he begins his challenge.

"The rank and file Democrats understand that I will tell the truth and be an independent thinker," he said, "though maybe not at the Board of Elections and Chairman Zellner."

He was referring to Jeremy J. Zellner, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee and the party's county elections commissioner. Zellner and the party are strongly behind Poloncarz this year, even though the county executive has not officially declared for a fourth term amid speculation that he may take an Albany post in the Hochul administration.

In past elections, McMurray has enjoyed strong support from organized labor, which can supply money and manpower for advertising and get out the vote efforts. This year, Peter DeJesus, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, said he expects unions to back Poloncarz. That does not appear to concern McMurray.

"Whether or not Peter and the unions are with me, when I get in office I will be with them," he said. "It's who I am."

McMurray said he will also seek support from the Working Families Party.

Designating petitions for county executive and all offices in New York State will start circulating at the end of this month. Republicans have not yet named a candidate, but former State Sen. Edward A. Rath III and County Clerk Michael P. Kearns, a Democrat who often runs on the GOP line, are discussing a potential candidacy with party leaders.