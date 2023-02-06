In the nine months since her son, Zaire Goodman, survived the May 14 massacre, Zeneta Everhart has dedicated herself to doing everything she can to make sure no one forgets what happened that day at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue.

She has given interviews. She has testified before Congress. She has advocated for an assault weapons ban and started a donation drive for children's books about race and diversity to fight the hate that almost took her son from her.

On Tuesday, she will be Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer's guest for President Biden's State of the Union Address.

"She's such a strong woman. She has turned her grief and sadness into action by standing with other families to break decades of gridlock and helped us pass the bipartisan Safety Community Act a month after the horrific event," Schumer said. The legislation enhanced background checks on gun buyers under 21, provided funding to local law enforcement for red flag laws and addressed gun trafficking.

On May 14, Goodman, a Tops employee, was in the parking lot helping an older customer with her groceries when the gunman drove up and began shooting with the goal of killing as many Black people as he could. He shot Goodman, who is Black, in the back of the neck. He fell to the ground and another worker helped him up and got him across the street to safety. Ten people, all Black, were murdered in the attack. Goodman was one of three who were shot and survived.

Schumer said he met Everhart and Goodman nine days after the attack at a neighborhood party to celebrate Goodman's 21st birthday.

"He was still recovering," Schumer said in a phone interview. "The entire community turned out. It was both a sad and joyous celebration. Zeneta is great. When hope seemed lost, she lit a candle to guide us to the light. In short, she represents the resilience of all of Western New York."

Everhart, who is State Sen. Tim Kennedy's director of diversity and inclusion, said Schumer's office called her last week.

"Are you kidding me?" she said she replied when they asked if she would be free to come to D.C. to hear Biden's speech.

Everhart called it an "honor" for the chance to represent Buffalo at Biden's speech.

"I'm honored he sees me in that light and that Buffalo sees me as a representative, especially following the massacre of 5/14. It just brings me joy. I'm honored. I'm humbled by it. I know what type of responsibility that is. I'm up for it."

Everhart said she wants to show the nation her pride in Buffalo – especially the East Side where she grew up and where the tragedy unfolded.

"I'm born and raised on the East Side of Buffalo. I still live here. I raised my son here. This has always been my home. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else," she said. "I'm going to shout it from the rooftops how amazing the East Side of Buffalo is. I'm always doing that. This situation is no different. The East Side of Buffalo will be in that room that day. I'm carrying them with me there. I'm so proud to do that. I'm so proud."