Michael Henry, Letitia James stake out clear differences in election for New York attorney general

Until last December, state Attorney General Letitia James was considered the Democratic Party's leading candidate for governor in 2022 following the resignation of Andrew M. Cuomo.

But a gubernatorial campaign never gained traction for the veteran politician from Brooklyn, and now her 2022 plans remain solely focused on re-election as the state's top law enforcement officer.

"I put my toe in, and said – nah – I've got to much work to do," James told The Buffalo News editorial board a few days ago, adding that she is not sure the "fire is there" for another attempt.

Now James heads toward Election Day as the attorney general front-runner, though Republican Michael Henry – showing some strength in the polls – will have something to say about it. A commercial litigator based in Manhattan, he said he harbors no stepping stone plans.

"I'm running because I am frustrated about one-party control of our state," he also told News editors and reporters, adding that he has no plans to "weaponize the office for political purposes."

Like other Republicans on the New York campaign trail this year, Henry assigns top priority to a criminal justice system he thinks needs overhauling. He says spiraling crime rates in New York stem from Democrats' cashless bail reform and a resulting revolving door for criminals.

Henry said he is fine with some criminal justice reforms aiming to reverse discrimination against the poor and minorities, but like other Republicans, seeks revisions in a system he says only encourages recidivism.

"We should fully repeal cashless bail and have the Legislature come together to do the hard work," he says. "But we have to make sure violent offenders are not let out over and over again."

Allowing more judicial discretion regarding "dangerousness" of bail candidates should top the list, he says.

While New York attorneys general have traditionally carved out their own priorities and specialties through the years, Henry focuses on undoing the James agenda. He is "troubled," he says, by James' campaign goal of investigating any possible transgression in New York by former President Donald Trump.

"She declared his guilt before she was sworn in," he says. "This is not about being a party's attorney or an individual's attorney."

He says even Cuomo – still a major GOP target more than a year after leaving office in disgrace – deserved better treatment from his opponent after she launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

"She handicapped and basically tainted the investigation," he says. "It looked very political to me. In many ways, she put her own ambitions above the people of the State of New York."

Henry promises a renewed purpose for the office's Public Integrity Unit and its mission of rooting out government and political corruption, with more cooperation between federal authorities and the state comptroller.

"How can we work together to determine how the peoples' resources can be used properly?" he says.

He also embraces a more traditional view of gun rights, pronouncing no faith in Cuomo's SAFE Act that strictly regulates some weapons. New Yorkers should have the right to carry weapons responsibly, he says, but "common sense" red flag laws that might have identified shooters like the one accused in the Tops Markets attack in May should continue.

He also sees the attorney general's need to loosen its grip on some aspects of business regulation that he blames on "downstate people who really don't care what goes on up here."

"A lot of red tape and bureaucracy has to be cut," he said.

Henry also touts a host of law enforcement endorsements, including the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association and other PBAs including representing state troopers and New York City police.

James makes no apologies for her pursuit of Trump, pointing out her investigations center on allegations that his real estate development company reported differing asset values of various properties over the years.

"Because the evidence is clear," she says, rejecting the former president's assertion that her probe is spurred by politics.

And the attorney general disputes Cuomo, who also charges politics motivated her investigation.

"He was the one who referred the matter to my office and said he trusted Letitia James," she said, referring to the harassment allegations. "I wish Gov. Cuomo well."

Now James looks ahead as she seeks a second term, turning away her opponent's claims that bail reform lies at the heart of the state's crime problems. She points to mental illness, the associated lack of pre-trial services in the criminal justice system, a shortage of parole officers and social services.

Police agencies must investigate new ways of dealing with mentally ill, she says, besides the use of lethal force.

"You cannot talk about crime in isolation and you cannot limit it to bail reform," she said.

Still, she supports much of the bail reform initiatives stemming from full Democratic control of Albany.

"We don't want to return to the days of criminalizing poor people and people of color," she said, defending the concept of bail reform as a means of enhancing equality in the criminal justice system.

Acknowledging that the attorney general is afforded wide latitude, she promises to focus on crime prevention, strengthening law enforcement and raising awareness that much of the state's crime problem is gang related.

"I know how Albany works," she says. "Ninety percent of the legislation we introduce is passed."

She also plans to concentrate on abortion rights, and is concerned about the increase in women traveling to New York from other states for abortions. She wants to investigate cryptocurrency, protect pensions and continue her efforts against bad debt collectors in New York. But crime, she says, remains at the top of her agenda.

"I've been focused on public safety my whole career," she says. "Why is that? Because I've attended too many funerals over the years."

She is endorsed by a host of unions and women's rights groups.