Maziarz campaign committee pays $2,500 fine in settlement as Niagara GOP feud reignites

The state Board of Elections has fined the campaign committee of former State Sen. George D. Maziarz $2,500 for a minor finance violation that reflects a decade-long feud within Niagara County politics that has no apparent end in sight.

In a Tuesday civil settlement agreement obtained by The Buffalo News, the Committee to Elect Maziarz State Senate admitted no guilt in a probe launched by the Board of Elections. But it acknowledges several technical violations in financing 2020 primary campaign literature that discouraged votes for Caroline A. Wojtaszek, the former Niagara County district attorney who won her bid for Niagara County judge.

Though Maziarz and Wojtaszek's husband – former Niagara County Republican Chairman Henry F. Wojtaszek – at one time were close friends forming the nucleus of a powerful Niagara County GOP machine, the new development represents the latest chapter in the region's longest and most bitter political blood feud. Maziarz says letters financed by the independent expenditure committee he formed against Caroline Wojtaszek called the Committee to Reform Niagara stem from his outspoken criticism of the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., headed by Henry Wojtaszek and at one time employing much of Maziarz's estranged inner circle from Niagara County.

"I did a whole lot to make WROTB a success, but not so with the executives and board members filling their pockets with taxpayer money," the former senator said Friday. "They keep trying to silence me. I'm sure they're behind this complaint."

Henry Wojtaszek refuted Maziarz's latest allegation, labeling the OTB claim "preposterous" and referred to a Maziarz history of election law problems.

It all points to a smoldering feud reignited.

"Once again George Maziarz doesn't think the rules apply to him and for the third time in his career, he is guilty of serious campaign violations," Wojtaszek said Friday. "It shows how unhinged he's become and proves no one should take him seriously. He is simply carrying out a personal vendetta against me by attacking my wife Caroline.

"How pathetic," he added. "Worse, he consistently breaks the law to do it."

Elections officials say the confidential nature of Chief Enforcement Officer Michael J. Johnson's probe prohibits disclosing the origin of the complaint. But The News obtained the September 2020 affidavit that brought the matter to the Board of Elections. It was submitted by Caroline Wojtaszek in her capacity as district attorney after a citizen requested an investigation, with the affidavit indicating referral to the board would avoid any conflict of interest.

Though Henry Wojtaszek once was a Maziarz protege and heir apparent to his influence in Niagara County, it all disintegrated during a series of federal and state investigations that resulted in several minor guilty pleas and ongoing acrimony.

In 2018, for example, Maziarz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor election law violation before an Albany County judge and paid a $1,000 fine after facing five felony election law violations brought by then-state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman. The plea deal headed off a scheduled trial that was expected to expose much of Niagara County's inside politics, and followed immunity granted to a host of major Niagara County figures.

Henry Wojtaszek has encountered his own problems with the Board of Elections, pleading guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor election law violation.

But the latest rupture in the once solid GOP organization stems from the Maziarz committee that sponsored mailings in 2020 that labeled Caroline Wojtaszek a "pro-abortion, pro-gun control Democrat" during the Republican primary election she won.

"She literally rode the Barack Obama campaign bus to Ohio to get out the vote on his behalf," Maziarz told voters in one letter. "She campaigned for Hillary Clinton against President Trump, too – even as 57% of Niagara County's citizens voted to Make America Great Again."

Also in 2020, after an 18-month investigation by Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley acting as a special prosecutor, Maziarz failed to obtain bid rigging charges against his old friend. Maziarz had claimed Henry Wojtaszek pressured county officials in 2014 to deliver a grant writing contract to Four Points Communications, headed by a former aide.

"Although I believe that the company's consulting practices were suspect," Doorley said then, "they do not rise to the level to warrant criminal prosecution."

The former senator also failed to spur Bar Association disciplinary action against Henry Wojtaszek in connection with the Four Points probe. Since then Maziarz has been outspoken in in criticism of the public benefit corporation that Wojtaszek serves as president, noting Friday he met with investigators from the Attorney General's Office in mid-September who are probing his complains.

And in July, he withdrew a civil lawsuit accusing OTB leadership of misappropriating public funds for personal use.

This week's Board of Elections agreement also included Leslie Stolzenfels, treasurer of the Maziarz Senate account, which has more than $583,000 remaining almost eight years after Maziarz retired. The agreement signed by all parties acknowledges the Maziarz Senate account paid $11,532 to produce and circulate the Maziarz letter against Caroline Wojtaszek. But the violation occurred because the Committee to Reform Niagara failed to register as an independent expenditure committee and failed to file proper financial disclosure statements.

The stipulation admits no criminal or civil liability, and agrees there was no coordination with any other candidate.

Maziarz said Friday he agreed to the settlement and amended past campaign finance reports because he would have otherwise faced at least $10,000 in legal fees.