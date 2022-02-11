Mayor Restaino vetoes reassessment bid in Niagara Falls; Council to try override

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I am in favor of reassessment. One of the worries or issues I have is when?" Myles said. "I know the market is inflated right now. I'm not completely versed on how long the process is and once we get the ball rolling, how quick it would take place."

Myles said he will huddle with City Assessor James Bird before Wednesday's meeting about the details of timing the reassessment.

"Me and the mayor, we may not agree on a lot," Myles said. "However, if it's a now thing, if it's pull the trigger now, I actually have to agree with him this go-around. It's going to happen, and it should happen, but not during the time of an inflated housing market."

On Dec. 15, the 2021 Council voted 3-2 to authorize a citywide reassessment and pay for it with about $750,000 from American Rescue Plan funds. The resolution said the new values wouldn't take effect until 2024.

However, three of the five members of that Council left office at the end of the year. Tompkins and Spanbauer are the only holdovers, and they are co-sponsoring the override motion.

Spanbauer said of Restaino's pandemic-related argument, "There's some merit in that. My thing is, if you look for an excuse not to do reassessment, you can always find one."