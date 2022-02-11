Mayor Restaino vetoes reassessment bid in Niagara Falls; Council to try override

Plans for a citywide property reassessment in Niagara Falls are in doubt, as officials wonder whether the hot housing market and the Covid-19 pandemic make this the wrong time for the idea.
Mayor Robert M. Restaino vetoed a resolution to seek bids from companies to assist in a citywide property reassessment, and the City Council Wednesday will be asked to attempt an override.
On Jan. 19, the Council voted 4-1 to issue a request for proposals for companies to appraise property for the revaluation. Four votes are needed to override a mayoral veto.
"While reassessments can be necessary to bring property values in line with current market forces, residents and businesses in this city are continuing to struggle with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and so it is my sense that now is not the time to impose this additional uncertainty on our community," Restaino wrote in his veto memo, cast Jan. 26.
"My gut feeling is, it has the same four votes," Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins said Thursday.
But that may not be the case.
Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer, Donta L. Myles, Traci L. Bax and Tompkins voted to seek revaluation bids; David J. Zajac voted no.
However, Myles expressed doubts about the revaluation during the Jan. 19 meeting, citing the current inflated housing market. He still had those doubts when he was interviewed by a reporter Thursday.
"I am in favor of reassessment. One of the worries or issues I have is when?" Myles said. "I know the market is inflated right now. I'm not completely versed on how long the process is and once we get the ball rolling, how quick it would take place."
Myles said he will huddle with City Assessor James Bird before Wednesday's meeting about the details of timing the reassessment.
"Me and the mayor, we may not agree on a lot," Myles said. "However, if it's a now thing, if it's pull the trigger now, I actually have to agree with him this go-around. It's going to happen, and it should happen, but not during the time of an inflated housing market."
On Dec. 15, the 2021 Council voted 3-2 to authorize a citywide reassessment and pay for it with about $750,000 from American Rescue Plan funds. The resolution said the new values wouldn't take effect until 2024.
However, three of the five members of that Council left office at the end of the year. Tompkins and Spanbauer are the only holdovers, and they are co-sponsoring the override motion.
Spanbauer said of Restaino's pandemic-related argument, "There's some merit in that. My thing is, if you look for an excuse not to do reassessment, you can always find one."
"All this is, is to start an RFP process," Tompkins said, of requests for proposals. "If we don't like what we get, if we can't afford it, we don't have to do it. It's way overdue, though."
The city has not attempted to reassess property since 2006, and the state deems the city's current valuation as 67% of true market value. Reassessment has long been unpopular, viewed by many voters as a stealth tax increase.
"It's probably going to be a two-year process from beginning to end," Spanbauer said. "It's not like this is going to be happening tomorrow. The Council has the right, if we feel at any time it's not the right time, we can put the brakes on it."