Max Della Pia stresses life of service in uphill congressional campaign against Langworthy

Max Della Pia was knocking on doors along Maple Avenue in Hamburg a few days ago in an old-fashioned approach to running for Congress.

The Democrat and 30-year Air Force veteran has not raised much campaign money in his uphill effort against Nicholas A. Langworthy, the Republican nominee in the 23rd Congressional District – New York's most Republican. His ads will not even appear on TV let alone dominate the airwaves like those of other candidates this year. And Della Pia is hardly recognized anywhere beyond his home base of Owego in Tioga County.

But the Tioga County Democratic chairman, a Michigan native making his third run for Congress, starts with a simple message he wants those on Maple Avenue and throughout the seven-county district to hear.

"I'm not running for money or power," he tells each potential constituent. "For me, it's about service, and that's all it's ever been."

Della Pia, 69, doesn't dwell on the divisive issues of the day in his campaign as much as what has defined his life so far: Air Force Academy graduate, pilot, Senate staffer, lawyer, Bronze Star recipient, Gulf War and Afghanistan veteran, and commander of the Schenectady-based airlift wing servicing Antarctica. The retired colonel logged more than 120 missions to the South Pole, and casually mentions the Della Pia glacier is named after him.

But his pitch also features the warning that Tuesday's election ranks as "the most consequential of our time."

In an era when partisanship reigns supreme, Della Pia avoids wrapping himself in any ideology. In several interviews with The Buffalo News, he steers away from divisive issues and constantly returns to themes of consensus and cooperation. It may not adhere to today's ways of Washington, but he appears convinced the approach can work.

"My parents taught me service gives life a purpose," he says. "I believe it's far better – rather than a poke in the eye – to say let's pick one or two things that we can work together on to improve the country. Right now everything is polarized. But it's not hopeless."

Still, Della Pia has drawn sharp distinctions with Republicans during his recent years in politics – an unsuccessful Democratic primary effort in 2020 and another defeat against Republican Joe Sempolinski in the August special election for the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term in the old 23rd District. His stand on gun rights may draw the most scrutiny because of the June controversy surrounding Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, and the Republican congressman's decision not to run again after the May 14 shootings that killed 10 people in a Buffalo Tops market.

Republican and Conservative leaders instantly rejected Jacobs when he supported Democratic proposals for a ban on assault weapons after the massacre. Now Della Pia advocates for similar measures in a district where Second Amendment rights are widely viewed as sacrosanct.

"There are a lot of sensible things we can do that respect the culture of the outdoors but also the need for safety," he says, labeling as a "knee-jerk reaction" the notion that every semiautomatic rifle qualifies as an assault weapon.

Della Pia supports universal background checks with no exception for family inheritances or gun shows. Magazines on weapons holding 30 or more rounds "have no place in our world," he says, and notes the Tops shooter obtained modified weapons in Pennsylvania just a few miles from his Broome County home. Washington needs to embrace an overarching law, he says.

"We need some kind of national consensus and I think we can get it," he says.

"Some people would like me to say there should be no restrictions whatsoever," he says. "I think there are ways to say you can be pro-Second Amendment, but you can't look a parent who has lost a child in the eye and say we're doing the best we can. We shouldn't let the perfect be the enemy of the good."

He also departs from his opponent on fracking, banned by New York State but an active part of the Pennsylvania economy just across the border. Della Pia says he remains skeptical that the chemicals used in the natural gas extraction method are not harmful.

"When someone cannot tell me that what they pump into the ground has potential ramifications, I'm hesitant to give them a heads up," he says.

The Democratic candidate points to his Southern Tier base – like Langworthy, he says he will move into the district – as prompting his recognition of pressing problems like rural health care. Many small hospital are bleeding money, he notes, while the small cities and rural towns dotting the district are often unable to attract needed medical professionals. He wants to create incentive programs to lure doctors and nurses to the Southern Tier and improve broadband to expand telemedicine services.

"If we start closing clinics and hospitals, it will create a real problem," he says.

Della Pia enters the last weekend of the campaign concentrating on population centers like Hamburg and West Seneca and other parts of Erie County that constitute 43% of the district. He will flood 40,000 homes with mailers outlining his "record of service," attempting to counteract the name recognition Langworthy established in his multimillion-dollar primary battle against Carl Paladino. He knows he is outgunned and laments that national Democrats have ignored his pleas for financial help, insisting he could win with just $50,000.

"If we send a different kind of congressperson," he says, "I think we can restore hope and the reputation of an institution that's failed us."