Matthew R. Braun, the former Town of Tonawanda Republican chairman, is going to easily win the Conservative Party primary for a Town Board seat.

Braun was handily ahead of the endorsed Conservative candidate, first-term Councilman Carl E. Szarek, 79% to 21% with all early votes counted and votes collected from 27 out of 34 primary day districts. He had 166 votes to Szarek's 44 votes.

Szarek won the backing of the Erie County Conservative Party over Braun. The county party made the endorsement because there is no established town Conservative Committee, the candidates said.

Braun switched his registration from Republican to Conservative to challenge Szarek in the Conservative primary, arguing he is the true conservative in the election.

Braun, 28, is a cybersecurity risk manager in the health care industry. Szarek, 67, is a retired Erie County employee.

Braun has criticized Szarek and the all-Democratic Town Board for raising taxes, refusing to rein in spending and failing to address car thefts and other crime in town.

Szarek, first elected to the Town Board in 2019, has praised the work of town police, touted town budgets that have stayed under the state tax levy and highlighted investments in recreational facilities in Tonawanda.

No matter who won Tuesday, Braun and Szarek were going to meet again in November. Braun is the endorsed Republican, and Szarek is assured of having the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Even with the Conservative ballot line, Braun faces an uphill climb in the general election. Democrats have held every Town Board seat since 2007.