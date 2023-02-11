Another shakeup on the Buffalo Common Council came Saturday with an announcement that caught many off guard and sets up an intriguing race for the Democratic party endorsement in the Masten District.

Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., who is wrapping up his second term representing Masten, announced Saturday he will not run for re-election.

"I am not running for re-election, that is because I've been given an offer by an organization to do the work I am doing right now on a more personal level," Wingo told Masten stakeholders at a Saturday morning gathering at the Delavan-Grider Community Center in a video posted to Twitter by WGRZ's Claudine Ewing. "The impact will be more personal. I am ecstatic, I am grateful, I am pleased."

In addition to his role on the Common Council, Wingo is the senior pastor at Antioch Baptist Church. He did not return a message for comment Saturday.

Wingo's decision comes about three weeks after Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen declared he would not seek another term in the Ellicott District.

Who might replace Wingo?

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded in the racially motivated mass shooting on May 14, has approached the Democratic party about seeking endorsement for the Common Council seat, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner confirmed Saturday. Zellner said Everhart did not plan to run for Common Council if Wingo sought re-election.

"I'll be making an exciting announcement this coming week," Everhart said in a message Saturday.

Everhart, the director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Tim Kennedy, has advocated for a ban on assault weapons following the May 14 shooting and has led a donation drive with her son for children's books that speak out against racism and hate. She was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's guest at President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Last week, India Walton, who won the mayoral primary against Byron W. Brown in June 2021 but lost in the general election in November, declared her candidacy for the Masten District seat. She told The Buffalo News Saturday that she was "shocked" that Wingo had decided not to run; Walton said she met with Wingo about a week ago, and he had at that point still intended to run.

In the mayoral race, Walton won the Masten District – Mayor Byron Brown's home base – and said previously that she has received much support from neighbors and residents for her Council run.

Walton said her campaign will focus on affordable housing and public safety in the district.

"I'm focusing on the community's priorities," Walton said. "Exercising democracy, talking to people, knocking on doors. I want to bring a sense of hope like I did when I ran for mayor."

Beverly Robinson-Smith, who previously served as a housing counselor for the Buffalo Urban League, has also expressed interest in a party endorsement for the seat, Zellner said.

The chairman said a committee of more than 50 representatives in the Masten District will help determine the party's endorsement over the next few weeks. He said he believes whoever the committee endorses will likely win the Common Council seat. Zellner said that news of Wingo's vacancy could produce more candidates for the committee to consider.

Zellner added that he spoke with Wingo over the last several weeks about re-election, but the councilmember's announcement this morning still came as a bit of a surprise.

"I think the councilmember has to make the decision that's best for his family and his district right now," Zellner said, later adding: "It's not easy to be an elected official."

Long an advocate for public education, Wingo's tenure on the council was marred by a May 2019 incident in which he was barred by the School Board from Buffalo Public Schools for at least 18 months after bringing a gun into Riverside High School. Wingo was not charged for the incident and it did not ultimately affect his bid for re-election in 2019, but he was not allowed to attend his son's graduation.