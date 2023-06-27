With two high-profile candidates in India B. Walton and Zeneta Everhart, the race for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council remained in the spotlight early Tuesday in a tepid Western New York primary day.

Voters interviewed at the Prince of Peace Church of God on Kensington Avenue, which had about 120 voters as of 2:30 p.m., were private about their preferred candidate but stressed the East Side district's need for a strong advocate to pursue change in local government.

"The change is for the East Side as a whole, and for our young people," said Regina Thomas, an administrative clerk who lives in Masten. "Just to get them busy, working and seeing that life is valuable."

Thomas said challenges are plentiful for older residents like her, too.

"It's a sad situation over here," she said. "There is help, but you have to dig and know the right people to get that help. What we need is somebody to really pay attention and know the area, know the people, not just hide behind the desk."

Mark Brown, a 63-year-old Masten resident, said he's discouraged by the high percentage of renters compared to homeowners in the district, an area in which he hopes to see change. But he said he was skeptical of promises made by political candidates: "The close is everything," Brown said.

Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr estimated a 25% turnout for one Masten polling place as of 1 p.m. – which suggested a higher turnout for the race overall – but as a whole, the races for five open Common Council seats had similar turnouts between 2.5 and 3% as of 3 p.m., an Erie County Board of Elections spokesperson clarified.

Because of the buzz surrounding the Masten race, the Board of Elections did expect an evening bump. Both candidates have powerful name recognition: Walton won the Democratic primary for mayor in 2021, while Everhart has worked for State Sen. Tim Kennedy and has conveyed a strong anti-racism message since her son was injured in the Tops Market racist massacre.

Outside the city, voter turnout was at about 15%, Mohr said, emphasizing just 140,000 of the 610,000 registered voters were eligible to participate in the primaries due to the limited number of party-based races.

County Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner agreed with Mohr that the Masten District, in which Walton and Everhart are vying to fill the seat held by Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., was a focal point.

"It looked like turnout was pretty good," Zellner said, "and early voting was trending higher than other places." More than a dozen other primaries are underway across the area.

Find full details at the Erie County Board of Elections and Niagara County Board of Elections websites. Polls close at 9 p.m.

Calculating turnout has been a challenge this year, according to Mohr and Zellner, as sites outside the City of Buffalo are using electronic pollbooks while the city still relies on paper books.

Many suburban polling sites were quiet Tuesday morning, which suggested limited interest in the race for 10th District seat in the Erie County Legislature between appointed incumbent James Malczewski, a Conservative, and Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, a Republican. The pair seeks to replace former Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, who won a seat on the State Supreme Court bench last November.

The race was expected to be heated due to the aggression of district mailings from both campaigns. Bratek-Lorigo's team sent out 10 mailers, while Malczewski sent four, The News reported, with Malczewski calling his opponent's message "very nasty."

Mohr said both Conservative and Republican parties anticipated a total turnout of about 2,000 voters, and about half that number had cast votes by early afternoon.

In Elma, whose Town board Malczewski served on for 11 years, 28 voters filed into the dog-friendly senior center over the first five hours polls were open. An election inspector said the count was still higher than early voting there.

The deluge of mailers caught the attention of Randy Zagst, a retired modelmaker at Moog, who lives in Elma and voted Tuesday morning at the senior center.

"These people spend a lot of money on the mailings," remarked Zagst, who said he has an interest in town politics. "I just like voting – I think it's a cool thing."

At 14 Holy Helpers in West Seneca, the turnout was similar, with 26 voters appearing in the first six hours. Board of Elections polling inspector Patrick Phelan said low numbers helped him adjust to poll pads, an electronic tablet-based check-in system intended to more easily locate voter registrations.

"This is a nice dress rehearsal for what we're going to be putting up with next year," Phelan said. "Next year with the presidential election it will be totally different."

A previous version of this article stated that the entire Masten District had a 25% turnout as of 1 p.m. The Board of Elections later clarified that the rate was for one polling place within the Masten District.