With two high-profile candidates in India B. Walton and Zeneta Everhart, the race for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council stole headlines early Tuesday in an otherwise tepid Western New York primary day.

Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr estimated a 25% turnout in Masten as of 1 p.m., while the other Common Council races hovered around 5%. Outside the city, voter turnout was at about 15%, Mohr said, emphasizing just 140,000 of the 610,000 registered voters were eligible to participate in the primaries due to the limited number of party-based races.

County Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner agreed with Mohr that the Masten District, in which Walton and Everhart are vying to fill the seat held by Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., was a focal point.

"It looked like turnout was pretty good," Zellner said, "and early voting was trending higher than other places."

The Masten race is one of five Buffalo Common Council seats up for election, while more than a dozen other primaries are underway across the area.

Polls close at 9 p.m.; find full details at the Erie County Board of Elections and Niagara County Board of Elections websites.

Calculating turnout has been a challenge this year, according to Mohr and Zellner, as sites outside the City of Buffalo are using electronic pollbooks while the city still relies on paper books.

Many suburban polling sites were quiet Tuesday morning, which suggested limited interest in the race for 10th District seat in the Erie County Legislature between appointed incumbent James Malczewski, a Conservative, and Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, a Republican. The pair seeks to replace former Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, who won a seat on the State Supreme Court bench last November.

The race was expected to be heated due to the aggression of district mailings from both campaigns. Bratek-Lorigo's team sent out 10 mailers, while Malczewski sent four, The News reported, with Malczewski calling his opponent's message "very nasty."

Mohr said both Conservative and Republican parties anticipated a total turnout of about 2,000 voters, and about half that number had cast votes by early afternoon.

In Elma, whose Town board Malczewski served on for 11 years, 28 voters filed into the senior center over the first five hours polls were open. An election inspector said the count was still higher than early voting there.

The deluge of mailers caught the attention of Randy Zagst, a retired modelmaker at Moog, who lives in Elma and voted Tuesday morning at the senior center.

"These people spend a lot of money on the mailings," remarked Zagst, who said he has an interest in town politics. "I just like voting – I think it's a cool thing."

At 14 Holy Helpers in West Seneca, the turnout was similar, with 26 voters appearing in the first six hours. Board of Elections polling inspector Patrick Phelan said low numbers helped him adjust to poll pads, an electronic tablet-based check-in system intended to more easily locate voter registrations.

"This is a nice dress rehearsal for what we're going to be putting up with next year," Phelan said. "Next year with the presidential election it will be totally different."