Republican Erie County executive candidate Chrissy Casilio on Thursday called for an investigation into accusations that County Executive Mark Poloncarz improperly awarded a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated.

Poloncarz has denied the accusations, which were made to the county's Board of Ethics and other government officials last week, and figures show the cultural organization actually received less funding last year than it had in previous years.

But at a news conference on the steps of the Rath County Office Building, Casilio said Poloncarz should have recused himself from the process by which the Centro Culturale Italiano in North Buffalo received a $60,000 grant in public funds last year. Poloncarz was the chair of a committee that selected the grant recipients. Poloncarz would not say whether he was dating the cultural club leader at the time the grant was awarded.

"There was a conflict of interest, and he, obviously, did not disclose that information," Casilio said. "There needs to be further investigation into exactly what has been going on."

On Wednesday, The Buffalo News reported that a complaint filed with Erie County officials accused Poloncarz of improperly awarding a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated.

Poloncarz denies improperly awarding county funds to cultural group run by woman he dated A complaint filed with Erie County officials accuses County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz of improperly awarding a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated. Poloncarz denied that he has done anything wrong.

The accusation was sent to the county’s Board of Ethics and other county officials Aug. 20, within a day after a different woman he was dating filed a police report accusing Poloncarz of physical abuse – an accusation he also denied. The complaint to the ethics board was made by the same woman who claimed Poloncarz grabbed her during a recent domestic incident.

Poloncarz denied the accusations, and said they did not make logical sense because the funds were awarded through a complex process and in a bipartisan manner, adding: “A very private breakup has been made public, and now an accusation that doesn’t have any basis in facts has been made.”

“The facts show there is no merit to the allegation” that he improperly awarded county funds, Poloncarz said. “There’s nothing that was done wrong. We followed the rules.”

The county's Board of Ethics chair Chris G. Trapp said the ethics board would decide if it was going to investigate the matter after its next meeting Sept. 11.

Casilio, though, said someone from outside county government should investigate the accusations.

Republican legislators call Poloncarz police report an example of 'hothead' behavior Republicans on Friday worked to link the allegations regarding his private behavior to Poloncarz's public behavior.

"I think this type of investigation needs to involve the U.S. attorney," she said. "We need to make sure that whoever is doing the investigation isn’t the same people who rely on the county executive for their budget or hiring or political favors or anything that has to do with their operations."

Poloncarz spokesperson Peter Anderson stressed that the Italian Cultural Center "is a Western New York institution," and that funding was approved by both Democrats and Republicans in the County Legislature.

"What took place was a personal matter and will not distract Mark from continuing to grow Erie County’s economy, cut property taxes even further, and ensure vital services are there for our residents,” he said.

Since 2019, the cultural group received $167,500 in funds, according to a memo written to Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick by his staff. That includes allocations from both the county executive and the Legislature.

In 2022, the county’s Capital Projects Committee – which is chaired by Poloncarz and also includes some Erie County legislators and department heads – recommended more than 30 local organizations receive a total of $8.6 million in funding, with awards ranging from $4,000 to nearly $1 million. The Italian cultural group received $60,000, which was less than the average grant award.

Poloncarz denies grabbing woman who called police but did not seek charges Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is accused of grabbing and restraining a woman in a Buffalo police domestic incident report. Poloncarz denied grabbing or restraining the woman in any way, and he said he did nothing to merit a police report being filed.

This year, county budget documents show one of his departments recommended the group receive $88,000 in funding, but Poloncarz recommended that amount be reduced to $7,500. Legislators later increased the group’s funding to $22,500.

Casilio sought to bring more attention to Poloncarz's conduct by setting up a "whistleblower hotline" for county employees and others to report bullying by the county executive.

The accusations come at a fraught time for the three-term county executive, who is in the midst of a re-election campaign for what would be an unprecedented fourth term.