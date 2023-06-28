As of late Wednesday afternoon, just over 20 votes separated the winner and the loser in the most watched Republican Erie County Legislature primary race. And six-month incumbent Legislator Jim Malczewski was sitting on the short end.

Malczewski isn't quite conceding in the 10th District race, but he's not demanding a hand recount of ballots either. He said he plans to call his opponent, Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, and offer his congratulations.

"I'm looking forward to letting the process play out," he said. "There are still some moving pieces. At this point, it's out of my hands."

An automatic recount of the votes could be triggered by the Board of Elections. Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said that if the vote gap falls to less than half of 1%, or if less than 20 votes separate the winner and the loser, a hand recount is likely. Late Wednesday afternoon, the vote gap stood at .7%.

Malczewski's campaign manager, Bryan Fiume, said the campaign won't insist on a recount of ballots. Besides, he said, in the end, whoever wins, wins.

"You never want to concede when it's too darn close," he said.

The 10th District includes the towns of West Seneca, Elma, Aurora, Wales, Colden, Sardinia and Concord.

Bratek-Lorigo easily beat Malczewski in the Conservative Party primary for the 10th District seat Tuesday night and declared victory with the narrow lead in the Republican Party primary. Late Tuesday, her edge stood at 33 votes. It shrank to a 24-vote gap as of late Wednesday afternoon, but there doesn't yet appear to be enough absentee or emergency ballots left for Malczewski to overcome Bratek-Lorigo's winning margin.

The race could flip after a recount of the votes, but it's not particularly realistic.

"It’s highly unlikely that the result's going to change, although it may be possible," said Mohr.

The Bratek-Lorigo vs. Malczewski primary battle was destined to be one to watch. The two candidates have spent months fighting for name recognition and votes among both Conservative and Republican voters.

The seat was vacated in January when Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, a lifelong Conservative and Bratek-Lorigo’s husband, became a State Supreme Court justice. The race pitted five-month incumbent appointee Malczewski, a Republican who recently registered as a Conservative, against Bratek-Lorigo, a former Republican who became a Conservative after marrying into the Lorigo family, but re-registered as a Republican to enter the race.

No matter how the final results land, Malczewski said he's proud of his campaign and how he worked tirelessly to reach out to voters.

"I’ve said all along, no matter what happens, I can hold my head high," he said. "I know I ran a good campaign. I ran a positive campaign."

Malczewski is a lifelong Republican who changed his party affiliation to Conservative to make him eligible to be appointed to the seat held by Lorigo. The county charter requires that an appointee be of the same party as the outgoing member.

Bratek-Lorigo is not only married to Joseph Lorigo, but is also the daughter-in law of Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo. She spent three years working as a staffer in the Erie County Legislature and State Assembly and now works full time in digital marketing for a senior care provider.

The Conservative Party poured large sums of money into supporting Bratek-Lorigo's campaign, issuing at least 16 mailings to district residents. Many were negative and attacked Malczewski's record. Malczewski's campaign had more traditional Republican support and issued eight mailings.

Fiume said, "Jim did an incredible job against a well-funded opponent who clearly spent significantly more than him and who was replacing her husband, who built 12 years of name ID in the district. The fact that we're this close is an incredible accomplishment."

Bratek-Lorigo said that outside support for her campaign was a factor but not the only factor in the race. She said she and her campaign volunteers made more than 30,000 phone calls and knocked on more than 1,000 doors.

"It’s those contacts that really delivered the votes," she said. "Using the financial support to get the message out is certainly a piece of it, but it’s not what delivers success. It’s not what delivers the win, and that’s what we’re seeing."