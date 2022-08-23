Low turnout could prove key factor in Paladino-Langworthy faceoff for NY-23

For a primary election that has dominated TV ads and insider debates throughout the summer, today's faceoff between Republicans Nicholas A. Langworthy and Carl P. Paladino for the new 23rd Congressional District is not expected to result in long lines at the polls.

In fact, election experts say the State Legislature's idea to stage a key contest during the height of August vacation season is almost certain to guarantee a low turnout and a quick balloting experience throughout today's 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. voting.

"I think it will be comparable to the June primary, with a turnout of about 18-20%," said Ralph M. Mohr, Erie County's veteran Republican elections commissioner.

Political organizers also see the low turnout as a major factor in determining the party nominee for the November general election against Democrat Max Della Pia.

"It depends almost exclusively on turnout," said Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert Keis.

That means that both the Paladino and Langworthy campaigns will operate in frantic mode throughout the day to get their identified supporters into polling places throughout the reconfigured 23rd District, which includes all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and southern Erie counties. In an election many observers think will attract only about 25,000 voters throughout the sprawling district, the winner of the bitter contest between two former allies is almost certain to hinge on which camp can do it best.

"We feel good about a lot of Carl's supporters turning out, and if they do, we win," said a Paladino campaign insider who asked not to be identified, pointing to more than 30,000 knocks on doors over the past few weeks by staffers and volunteers urging votes for their candidate.

At Langworthy headquarters, spokesman Christopher M. Grant says an effort directed by an experienced campaign hand like the candidate himself will employ a combination of old school (knocking on doors and phone calls) and new school (digital adds and text messages) techniques to turn out their vote.

"In a low turnout race, you want to make sure folks know there is an election, and that they turn out," Grant said.

Some political observers say Langworthy, the state Republican chairman backed by all of the district's seven county organizations, may hold the advantage. Each of those county leaders commands an army of party workers whose top assignment is motivating every Republican they know to not only vote, but vote for Langworthy.

"We've been pounding in the get-out-the-vote message to our people," Keis said. "That means going back to family, friends and neighbors."

And part of that effort includes reminding voters that an election during the summer doldrums is actually taking place.

"Nobody is thinking about voting in August," Keis said.

Paladino's forces, meanwhile, say their effort will surpass their opponent's with last minute blitzes on television, social media, automated phone calls and texts. The campaign source said phone calls over the next day will feature taped messages from former gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino, former Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and Assemblyman David J. DiPietro.

Paladino has also lined up new and well-known supporters in the campaign's final hours, including Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia, a top supporter of former President Donald J. Trump.

"Carl is the America First, pro-Trump candidate in the race," she said in a Sunday statement tweeted by Paladino. "He is exactly the type of fighter I need on my side to IMPEACH Joe Biden and IMPEACH Merrick Garland."

In another development, Paladino's campaign filed his overdue personal financial disclosure statement, which now appears on the House clerk's website.

In addition, Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County was slated to join Paladino Monday night in a "tele-town hall" phone session that the campaign hoped could draw as many 10,000 participants for a get-out-the-vote effort. The congresswoman, another top Trump supporter who is third in the House GOP hierarchy, is also slated to make automated phone calls for Paladino throughout Primary Day.

Though no other local contests have generated as much interest or intensity as Langworthy against Paladino, other races will appear on the Western New York ballot today. In the current 23rd District represented by Republican Tom Reed before his resignation, Della Pia will face GOP nominee Joe Sempolinski for a special election to fill the remainder of Reed's term.

Sempolinski has said he will not run in November for the new and reconfigured 23rd District. In the counties forming the old 23rd District, Democrats will be able to vote in the special election to fill the rest of Reed's term, but not in the Republican primary. Election officials such as Mohr say some confusion is bound to result.

Other contests include Republicans Claudia Tenney and Mario Fratto in the new 24th Congressional District, and Democrats Brian Higgins, the incumbent, and challenger Eddie Egriu in the 26th District. Democrats Benjamin S. Carlisle and incumbent Sean M. Ryan face each other in a primary for the 61st Senate District.