Lorigo and four others declare victory in bid for State Supreme Court seats

Republican-endorsed Joseph C. Lorigo, minority leader of the Erie County Legislature, appeared to have a clear upper hand late Tuesday in his bid to win a seat on the Western New York bench of the State Supreme Court. He declared victory shortly before midnight.

"It's my honor to be elected, and I look forward to serving on the bench," he told The Buffalo News.

Four other State Supreme Court candidates for the Eighth Judicial District, who were cross endorsed, won election to their seats.

The race for the final Supreme Court slot came down to two candidates who were not cross-endorsed by both major political parties: Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan, a Democrat who also had the Working Families Party backing, and Lorigo, a Conservative with Republican backing.

Heneghan had the fewest votes late Tuesday, consistently trailing Lorigo by a few percentage points with most election districts reporting.

She did not concede, saying there were still absentee ballots to be counted and that she remained hopeful.

The four other candidates who won Supreme Court seats – two Republicans and two Democrats cross-endorsed by the Republican and Democratic parties – were Republicans Kelly A. Vacco and Gerald J. Greenan III and Democrats Tracey A. Bannister and Craig D. Hannah.

Vacco is a Town of Boston justice. Greenan, an administrative judge for the state Parole Commission, was making his third bid for Supreme Court.