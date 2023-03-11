About 25 people stood Saturday morning in the slush at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street. They held purple and white balloons and signs in front of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion.

They gathered for an announcement by Cedric Holloway, a 32-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department and experienced youth mentor, who said he would run for the Ellicott District seat of the Buffalo Common Council. The vacancy opened in late January, when Rev. Darius Pridgen, who represented the district for 12 years, announced he would not run for re-election.

"Service is in my blood," said Holloway, 57, director of the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion that's named after his father. His statement prompted chants of "Holloway for Ellicott" and encouraging shouts of "come on with it!" from his supporters.

Holloway, in his first foray into politics, is vying for the city government seat along with Rev. Michael Chapman, the pastor of St. John Baptist Church, and Matt Dearing, a former staff member for New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke, who have both announced their candidacies. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said on Saturday he believed others would soon announce their intentions to compete in the district.

The deadline to file a petition is April 6, Zellner said, and a minimum of 500 signatures is required for Democrats. All nine Common Council seats are up for re-election in November, with Pridgen and Ulysees O. Wingo, incumbents in the Ellicott and Masten districts, choosing to vacate their positions at the end of their terms. The primary is on June 27.

Sean Kirst: Why a Buffalo detective teamed up with Thurman Thomas The killing of a 17-month-old and his grandmother last month left a community in pain. A Buffalo detective and Bills great are working together to pick up the

Holloway spent little of his 10-minute news conference on his law enforcement background and instead spoke about how he felt the Ellicott District is "constantly left behind." Among his goals were to advocate for resources for homeowners, addressing community concerns about snow removal and pushing for more youth employment opportunities. He said he would be eager to work alongside the Buffalo School Board to work on behalf of Buffalo students.

"It takes a village all the way around," Holloway said of the effort around bettering Buffalo's education system. "We have to come together for our kids' needs."

Encouraged by the small business owners that attend his events at Johnnie B. Wiley, the former War Memorial Stadium that hosted the Buffalo Bills, Holloway said their outlook was a priority.

"I think there needs to be more for them," Holloway said. "That's what I'm going to be focusing on and what I'll be fighting for."

His community efforts at Johnnie B. Wiley were also a highlight: Holloway said he gave away 2,000 backpacks at an event before the school year, hosted the largest National Night Out in the city and coordinated a health fair with Highmark in which bus passes were given away and health screenings conducted.

Wiley Pavilion director heard the gunshots, kept group of teens with him Cedric Holloway, the director of the Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, was inside the community center with more than a dozen kids and teenagers when they heard gunshots at the nearby supermarket. “It scared the stink out of me,” Holloway said.

"If I get the keys to the machine, I can have a farther reach and reach more people than I already do," said Holloway, whose law enforcement resume includes a stint as SWAT commander and as a detective on the department's Gun Violence Unit.

The Common Council candidate gave a brief shoutout to his father, the East Side youth advocate after which the stadium was named.

"He was a legendary community leader who instilled in me that this community is worth fighting for," Holloway said.