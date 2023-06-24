The Buffalo Common Council’s longest-serving member faces a tough challenge from a longtime schoolteacher in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the North District seat.

Joseph Golombek Jr. has been on the Council for 24 years and hasn’t had a challenger in a primary election since 2011.

“I would argue that I know my district better than anybody in City Hall or anywhere else,” Golombek said.

Eve Shippens, a Buffalo Public Schools teacher for the past 22 years, is a first-time candidate for public office running against him.

On the Council, Golombek usually supports Mayor Byron Brown. Shippens was an India Walton campaign staffer during Walton’s bid to unseat Brown in 2021.

Shippens also served as Jennifer Mecozzi’s campaign manager for all three of her successful runs for the Buffalo School Board.

Shippens’ campaign has raised $29,869 since the beginning of November, according to campaign finance records. Seventy-eight percent of her contributions came from donors with Buffalo mailing addresses. Her biggest contributors include the Buffalo Teachers Federation, the progressive group Our City Action Buffalo and the Women’s Tap Fund, which supports pro-choice women running for office. Since she entered the race, Shippens has raised a few thousand dollars more than Golombek.

Golombek’s campaign has raised a total of $52,349 in the past 3½ years, with $27,561 coming since the beginning of November. Fifty-seven percent of his contributions came from donors with Buffalo mailing addresses and 29% were small-dollar donations where the donors were not identified. Golombek’s biggest supporters include Buffalo Fresh 2 Inc., a Riverside market; Zumbino Concrete Construction; the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association; and the Independent Taxi Association.

The North District is roughly bounded by Kenmore Avenue to the north, the Scajaquada Expressway in the south, Delaware Avenue on the east and the Niagara River in the west. It’s home to the Black Rock and Riverside neighborhoods and includes one of the city's poorest ZIP codes, 14207, where the median household income is about $27,000.

Early voting continues through Saturday ahead of the June 27 primary elections.

No matter who wins the Democratic primary, Golombek will be on the November ballot in the general election as a Conservative candidate and Shippens will be on the November ballot as a Working Families candidate.

Safe and affordable housing

Shippens, who lives in the Grant-Amherst neighborhood and is a science teacher at East Community High School, said her main priorities will be to address healthy, affordable housing and get resources and information out to constituents.

People cannot keep up with rent increases in the district, and the problem should be addressed by looking at some of the causes, said Shippens, 51.

“I’m very much into finding common ground on these issues because we do know our taxes are going up. The cost of home improvement is going up, so property owners will pass that onto tenants,” she said. “But we also see that even in houses that have no improvements being made, they’re still keeping up with market rate. There are people who are living in unhealthy, unsafe housing and their landlords are still increasing the rents.”

About 40% of residents, whether they are homeowners or renters, are spending more than a third of their income on housing, “which is the definition of not affordable housing,” she said.

If elected, she will champion the passage of a tenants bill of rights. She said the bill should require landlords to provide the city with contact information for a local property representative in case there are problems, such as tenants actively using and selling drugs, Shippens said.

“There are a lot of things in the tenants bill of rights that just don’t benefit the actual tenant but benefit everyone on that block like making sure that the houses are up to code,” she said.

There needs to be an easier process to report problem properties, she said.

Shippens also said she would push for passage of the Good Cause Eviction Bill in Albany and work to have the city opt into it.

“People are being evicted just so landlords could raise the rent,” Shippens said. “Good cause eviction is grounded in you have to have a reason to evict someone, which there are lots of reasons, like they have to be good tenants. They’re paying their rents on time. They’re maintaining the property the way a tenant should. They’re not destroying things, and they’re not engaging in criminal activity out of the locations. It’s not like Good Cause Eviction means you have to keep a tenant who’s destroying your property and not paying for it.”

Resources to families

There are a lot of resources in the community that are underutilized because of a lack of information about these programs, Shippens said, referencing lead paint to underscore her point.

“We have housing programs for lead abatement through the county that is just not being utilized enough. I think that if more property owners really understood the benefits of using this, we’d all benefit from making sure that our houses are safer as far as lead goes,” she said. “There’s an educational component of it that is not going out to the community enough as far as the risks of lead-based paint and lead in the water and what we can do about it.”

She would work to complete an inventory of programs to create a database for the public.

Monthly districtwide stakeholder meetings would help, too, she said.

Community meetings with developers

One of the accomplishments Golombek, a Riverside resident who usually supports Mayor Brown, is most proud of is community meetings he has hosted with residents and developers on development projects.

“The developers all know they have to meet with the community,” he said.

“From day one, I have always had a community meeting in the neighborhood with the developer. Whenever there’s a developer coming in, I will invite the immediate neighbors with personal invite and we make sure it’s on social media, in the local newspaper so that we get the message out that we’ll be meeting on such and such a development,” he said.

There are 10 or more developments happening in the district between last year, this year and next year, he said, referring to a Clayton Street project as an example of developers and the community working together.

“Originally, the developer wanted to do 66 units, a three-floor development,” Golombek said. “The community said we don’t support such a big development, and I put together a small working committee, and we came up with a compromise of two floors and 44 units. The developer said how about two floors, 48 units and we agreed to that.”

Covid vaccine clinic and grocery store

Another accomplishment Golombek cited was the push to get a Covid pop-up vaccine clinic in his district in 2021 at a time when residents living primarily in Black Rock and Riverside neighborhoods had the lowest percentage of one-dose vaccine.

“It was the second or third highest (community) hit with Covid,” Golombek said. And when New York announced it would have pop-up vaccine centers, “they completely skipped my neighborhood. And I immediately went into full gear. You will not forget my district because we have been decimated with the Covid bug.”

He received support from Brown as well as state and county officials, “and we were able to get the pop-up immunization center at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center,” he said.

He also said he helped get a grocery store in Riverside.

“In Riverside, in order to get to a grocery store you had to either take the bus or walk at least one mile to Tops on Elmwood (Avenue) or a mile and a half to Tops or Wegmans on Amherst Street.”

Buffalo Fresh opened up a location on Ontario Street, “right in the middle of Riverside,” Golombek said.