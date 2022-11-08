Live coverage: Will voter turnout surpass prior New York governor elections?

Voter turnout today has been heavy, according to Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

"It's been a very steady turnout," he said Tuesday evening, adding, "a lot of infrequent and first-time voters, as well."

More than six million New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2018 governor’s race that saw Democrat Andrew Cuomo defeat Republican Marc Molinaro.

It was an increase of 37% of votes cast four years earlier in the 2014 election, when Cuomo defeated Rob Astorino and 3.8 million voters showed up at the polls.

Cuomo versus Buffalo developer Carl Paladino drew 4.6 million voters in 2010, while Democrat Eliot Spitzer’s win in 2006 over Republican John Faso had 4.4 million ballots cast.

Mohr said the turnout this year should exceed that of the 2018 gubernatorial election, where 345,000 voted in Erie County.

Election Day is later in November this year, coming after daylight saving time ended. Mohr wasn't sure whether sundown coming an hour earlier would affect turnout. Voting usually drops off in inclement weather and when it gets dark, he said.

– Jay Tokasz and Barbara O’Brien

8:15 p.m.: There is a rare incumbent vs incumbent State Senate race in Erie County

Here in Western New York, we have one of the two State Senate races that pit incumbents against each other.

That race features Democrat Sean M. Ryan against Republican Edward A. Rath III, two well-known politicians doing battle in the redrawn 61st Senate District.

The district, which stretches from Grand Island to Amherst, is solidly Democratic: Of the 201,231 active voters in the district as of Nov. 1, 47% are registered as Democrats, while just 25% are Republicans, state enrollment data show.

If Rath were to win, could it show that some state Democrats are vulnerable to an Election Night upset? Or will Ryan prevail?

"I've been out at polling places throughout the day," Ryan said at 7:45 p.m. "The turnout numbers are good, and I have received a tremendous response from the voters."

Rath, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is hoping that positioning himself as a needed, alternative voice in a Democrat-controlled Albany will prevail as results trickle in.

In addition to Ryan v. Rath, the other State Senate incumbent showdown is in the 41st District, a redrawn Hudson Valley district that includes Greene, Columbia and Dutchess counties and pits Republican Sen. Sue Serino against Democratic Sen. Michelle Hinchey.

– Jon Harris

7:59 p.m.: Buffalo school board candidates say voters confused by election ballot

Buffalo Board of Education incumbent Jennifer Mecozzi had roved between West District poll sites since 5 a.m. on Election Day.

But she spent much of the morning helping confused voters instead of vouching for her candidacy.

Several voters she encountered did not realize the school board race would be on the ballot, she said. Tuesday was the first time Buffalo school board elections were held alongside general elections. Historically, school races have had dedicated elections in May.

New York State decided in 2019 to move school elections to November to boost voter participation.

The location of school board races on the ballot for city residents – at the bottom middle, next to a proposition about clean air – did not help a largely unaware voting bloc, Mecozzi added.

"Voters said, 'Oh, we didn't see it,' " Mecozzi relayed.

West District challenger Le'Candice Durham shared a similar reaction amid her morning tour of six polling sites in Riverside, her home base in the district.

"It's very difficult," Durham said. "I feel like we're forgotten about."

Durham was prepared for the race's spot on the physical form to pose a problem; she said she told voters before entering to "make sure they fill out the whole ballot."

Many of them thanked her for the tip on their way out, she said.

Mustafa Abdo, the third candidate in the district, said Tuesday afternoon that many voters he encountered had "done their homework" ahead of the election and thanked him for running. But he echoed that some were "not expecting" the school board race.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Polls show New York governor race could be closest in years

NEW YORK – Former Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds can recall back in 1994 when he called George E. Pataki on election night to tell him that based on Erie County results, he could pronounce the little known state senator from Peekskill the next governor of New York.

Early this afternoon Reynolds was not making predictions about today's contest between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin.

But he did venture that according to most polls, and even the gut feeling of a host of political observers, that the election to be determined after the polls close at 9 p.m. is likely to be the closest in years.

"Absolutely," the former Erie County Republican chairman said. "I've always felt that we might elect a Republican governor again."

On Election Day, Hochul was ahead by 7.8 percentage points in the average of recent polls, according to fivethirtyeight.com.

The 2014 New York governor’s race was the closest of the previous four, and even that one was not that close. Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo won his second term that year, beating Republican Rob Astorino by 532,403 votes.

Reynolds noted that in 1994, Pataki triumphed over Democratic incumbent Mario M. Cuomo through a combination of factors including a well-organized campaign, enough money, strong support in the metropolitan suburbs and "upstate coming through with a roar."

Today, Reynolds thinks Zeldin is proving competitive because of many of the same factors, but the Long Island congressman's home turf is expected to perform with a similar "roar."

"You feel it in the candidate," he said.

If the polls are right, it could all add up to the closest gubernatorial election in a generation.

– Robert J. McCarthy

7:30 p.m.: What are the big races in Western New York?

Western New Yorkers hit the polls today, an Election Day featuring races for state, federal and local offices.

The biggest race is the governor's race, between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin.

Western New Yorkers also will pick three House members in races between Republican Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia, Democrat Brian Higgins and Republican Steven Sams II, as well as Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Steven Holden.

The Buffalo News will have a team of more than two dozen journalists tonight working in our newsroom and in the field – around Western New York and in New York City – covering the drama and bringing you results.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., we'll bring you reports here from the reporters and photographers covering the candidates.

Erie County voters will select a clerk, in a race between incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns and Melissa Hartman.

There's also a statewide bond act that, if approved, would see the state borrow $4.2 billion for environmental protections and climate change mitigation.

Stay tuned to this post all night for continuing coverage of races and results.