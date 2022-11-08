Live coverage: Sen. George Borrello wins reelection in 57th Senate District

State Sen. George Borrello, a Republican, won re-election Tuesday night in the 57th Senate District, beating back a challenge from Democrat Dan Brown.

The district includes all of Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and part of Allegany counties.

As of 11:40 p.m., with 260 of 268 election districts reporting, Borrello had tallied about 73% of the vote, according to the state Board of Elections.

Borrello reportedly declared victory Tuesday night during an election party in Mayville.

Of the district’s active voters, 41% are registered Republicans, while 26% are Democrats.

Borrello is a former Chautauqua County executive who won a 2019 special election for his Senate seat, getting reelected in November 2020.

Brown has been town supervisor in Great Valley for the last 17 years.

– Jon Harris

Buffalo elects first openly LGBTQ City Court judge

Gary A. Wilson Jr. will become the first openly LGBTQ-person elected to the Buffalo City Court.

Wilson was appointed earlier this year to serve on the court by Mayor Byron Brown. In a speech he gave Tuesday night at the Buffalo Irish Club, Wilson said he was "honored" to be the first LGBTQ person elected to the Buffalo City Court.

Wilson said he hopes his victory shows kids who feel alone, bullied and like they don't fit in to never give up on their dreams.

"I stand on the shoulders of the LGBTQ community," Wilson said. "I stand on the shoulders of the African American community and I'm going to continue to serve this community with integrity, honesty and fairness."

Wilson and Samuel Davis won seats on the City Court bench.

– Natalie Brophy

10:35 p.m.: State Sen. Tim Kennedy wins in 63rd District

Longtime State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Democrat, coasted to a win Tuesday night in the 63rd Senate District.

He defeated challenger Faye Pietrak, a nurse at Amherst High School who has the Conservative line, in a district that includes all of Buffalo, except for North Buffalo, Riverside and Elmwood Village, as well as Lackawanna and Cheektowaga.

As of 10:30 p.m., with 95% of Election Day results in, Kennedy had 82% of the vote, to Pietrak's 18%.

Of the district’s active voters, 62% are registered Democrats, while just 13% are Republicans.

Kennedy, a licensed occupational therapist, served in the Erie County Legislature before winning election to the State Senate in 2010.

– Jon Harris

10 p.m.: Did the ballot for State Supreme Court candidates confuse voters?

Six candidates ran for State Supreme Court in Western New York, but voters some had trouble finding all the names on the ballot.

Four candidates were endorsed by both Republican, Democratic and Conservative committees, leaving two whose names were on two lines apiece: Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan, a Democrat who also has the Working Families Party backing, and Joseph C. Lorigo, a Conservative with Republican backing who leads the minority caucus in the Erie County Legislature.

Every candidate but Lorigo had their names on the top line on the ballot, but Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said the Board of Elections had not heard from voters that it was confusing.

He said the normal habit would be to vote for one candidate in each column going across. That could affect Lorigo, unless voters were looking for his name.

"People do recognize they can vote in any combination there," Mohr said.

– Barbara O'Brien

Why 4 of 5 State Supreme Court judgeships are all but decided

If you've already cast your vote, you may have noticed that you effectively had no choice in four of the five open State Supreme Court judgeships in Western New York.

That's because Democratic and Republican party bosses "cross-endorsed" candidates Kelly A. Vacco and Gerald J. Greenan III, as well as incumbent Justices Tracy A. Bannister and Craig D. Hannah.

The strategy, which virtually guarantees election for those candidates, has been controversial since it was highlighted by a 2002 Buffalo News series titled "Courting Big Money."

There's a new twist this year involving GOP congressional nominee Nicholas Langworthy, who accepted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions while he served as state GOP chairman. Read our story from August on the new wrinkle and the effect it had on today's election of judges in New York.

– Charlie Specht

9:38 p.m.: Dems gather at Buffalo Irish Center to await results

Local Democrats began to file into the Buffalo Irish Center around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night to gather together while awaiting election results.

Folks were mingling at high-top tables, enjoying drinks and posing for photos at the election night party hosted by the Erie County Democratic Committee, as they lent their support to local, state and federal Democratic candidates.

Several key races for local representatives in U.S. Congress and State Senate and Assembly will be decided tonight. New Yorkers will also learn if Western New York native and Democrat candidate Kathy Hochul will become the first woman elected governor in New York. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned.

The Erie County Board of Elections website was projected onto a screen in the corner of the room to watch local results trickle in, while several large-screen TVs played ABC News, updating attendees on other key races happening across the country.

A stage at the front of the room was backdropped by a huge American flag. Candidates will take to that stage throughout the night to give victory or concession speeches. Bunches of patriotic red, white and blue balloons flanked the podium, where a campaign sign for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgato hung.

John Reichart, sporting a Brian Higgins campaign T-shirt, said he came to lend his support to the incumbent U.S. representative.

Reichart said he hopes to see whichever candidate is best for their positions come out on top tonight.

– Natalie Brophy

9:24 p.m.: The Erie County Clerk's race is not boring

A teenager in my household said earlier today that I'm covering a "boring" race tonight because I'm writing about the Erie County clerk's race.

But while it may not not be as heart pounding as the New York governor's race, it has its own funky political twists.

For one thing, you have two Democrats running against each other.

Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman was a lifelong Republican until this year when she ran for clerk. But she still clobbered incumbent Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns, a lifelong, registered Dem, in the Democratic primary.

Kearns, meanwhile, has proclaimed himself an independent Democrat, with some conservative leanings. His name appears on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines and has been endorsed by both parties.

Both will have spent a few hundred thousand dollars each campaigning for a seat that will pay less than $90,000 next year.

– Sandra Tan

9:10 p.m.: Minutes after polls close, AP projects Schumer won

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-NY, the current majority leader, won re-election Tuesday, easily beating Republican Joe Pinion and third-party candidate Diane Sare, the Associated Press projected.

Schumer received 2,664,019 votes, while Pinion garnered 1,852,946 and Sare 21,841, with 10,902 of 14,296 precincts statewide reporting, according to the state Board of Elections.

– Mike McAndrew

9 p.m.: Polls are closed in New York State. Did you vote?

The polls across New York State are now closed.

We’ll post results on buffalonews.com as soon as they start rolling in. Please check back.

– Mike McAndrew

9 p.m.: A map to show you where those congressional districts are

Every 10 years, New York State changes the boundaries of its congressional, State Senate and State Assembly districts.

In this year’s redistricting, the state’s highest court had to decide where the boundaries should be.

If you’re like me, and still having trouble keeping straight what’s in the new 23rd Congressional District, where the 24th District is, or whether you reside in the 26th District, this map is just what you need.

Today, voters will pick Democrat Max Della Pia or Republican Nicholas A. Langworthy in the 23rd District; Democrat Steven Holden or Republican Claudia Tenney in the 24th District; and Democrat Brian Higgins and Republican Steven Sams II in the 26th District.

– Mike McAndrew

8:45 p.m.: A nervous Hochul headquarters awaits New York's decision

NEW YORK – At a vast former bank in downtown Manhattan now turned into a party venue – boasting the swanky title of Capitale – supporters and staff of Gov. Kathy Hochul are waiting for the polls to close and the first results of the 2022 election for governor.

An air of unease hangs over the cavernous lobby, as turnout reports dribble in from around the state and anxious staffers try to make sense of them.

But everyone connected with the contest between incumbent Democrat Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin seems nervous about what will come. Polls show the race is close, and it is possible the final outcome will not be known until well into the night.

Still, the crowd at Capitale appears ready. Dozens of TV cameras are already aimed at a stage that will feature either a victorious or defeated Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado later in the evening. Their supporters are slated to begin drifting in after the polls close.

Campaign officials say the scheduled speakers at the party will start off with state Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs revving up the crowd, followed by Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. All other statewide Democrats are expected to prevail, though nobody is even near declaring victory.

The Hochul campaign is attempting to put the best face on the returns from New York City, an overwhelming repository of Democratic votes they expect to be cast for the governor. One campaign spokesman noted the city returns at 6 p.m. totaled about 1.5 million, nowhere near the record 2.1 million cast in the five boroughs in 2018 – but above totals from the two previous elections for governor.

And it should be noted that the early totals are based on 6 p.m. reports, with three more hours of voting scheduled throughout the state.

"They are very positive trends from New York City," a campaign spokesman said.

But others say an even higher city turnout may be needed to offset the Zeldin votes expected from upstate and the metropolitan suburbs, especially from his home turf of Long Island.

– Robert J. McCarthy

8:45 p.m.: The scene at Zeldin’s Election Night gathering in NYC

“Jump,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Carry on Wayward Son” played as dozens of national, state and local reporters waited for Lee Zeldin, and his supporters, to enter an event space in Manhattan where the Republican candidate will watch the returns on election night.

Zeldin, a congressman from Long Island, and his lieutenant governor candidate, Alison Esposito, will be at Cipriani 42nd Street, a Neoclassical venue reminiscent of the Market Arcade in downtown Buffalo.

A giant Zeldin/Esposito banner hung at one end of the ornate main room, which is lined with soaring marble columns. The sign is inscribed twice with the message, “Save Our State.”

Bars sit at either side of the spacious hall, with rows of cocktail, wine and Champagne glasses standing like soldiers waiting to go into battle.

Campaign staffers planned to let the public into the venue shortly before 9 p.m.

– Stephen T. Watson

8:29 p.m.: Will voter turnout surpass prior New York governor elections?

With 10,007 of 14,296 districts across the state reporting, 4,069,572 voters cast ballots in the governor's race, well short of the more than 6 million state residents who voted in the 2018 race that saw Democrat Andrew Cuomo defeat Republican Marc Molinaro.

Voter turnout was heavy in Erie County, according to Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

"It's been a very steady turnout," he said Tuesday evening, adding, "a lot of infrequent and first-time voters, as well."

Tuesday's vote totals were more than the 3.8 million voters who showed up at the polls in the 2014 election, when Cuomo defeated Rob Astorino and

Cuomo versus Buffalo developer Carl Paladino drew 4.6 million voters in 2010, while Democrat Eliot Spitzer’s win in 2006 over Republican John Faso had 4.4 million ballots cast.

In Erie County, 333,515 residents voted in the gubernatorial election, with 52.73% favoring Hochul versus 47.07% for Zeldin. The county turnout was down from 345,000 voters in the 2018 governor's race.

Election Day is later in November this year, coming after daylight saving time ended. Mohr wasn't sure whether sundown coming an hour earlier would affect turnout. Voting usually drops off in inclement weather and when it gets dark, he said.

– Jay Tokasz and Barbara O’Brien

8:15 p.m.: There is a rare incumbent vs incumbent State Senate race in Erie County

Here in Western New York, we have one of the two State Senate races that pit incumbents against each other.

That race features Democrat Sean M. Ryan against Republican Edward A. Rath III, two well-known politicians doing battle in the redrawn 61st Senate District.

The district, which stretches from Grand Island to Amherst, is solidly Democratic: Of the 201,231 active voters in the district as of Nov. 1, 47% are registered as Democrats, while just 25% are Republicans, state enrollment data show.

If Rath were to win, could it show that some state Democrats are vulnerable to an Election Night upset? Or will Ryan prevail?

"I've been out at polling places throughout the day," Ryan said at 7:45 p.m. "The turnout numbers are good, and I have received a tremendous response from the voters."

Rath is hoping that positioning himself as a needed, alternative voice in a Democrat-controlled Albany will prevail as results trickle in.

"I am looking forward to continuing to represent the 61st Senate District and fighting for a safer, stronger, more affordable WNY. I have been humbled by the amount of support we have seen from across the new district," Rath said at 9 p.m.

In addition to Ryan v. Rath, the other State Senate incumbent showdown is in the 41st District, a redrawn Hudson Valley district that includes Greene, Columbia and Dutchess counties and pits Republican Sen. Sue Serino against Democratic Sen. Michelle Hinchey.

– Jon Harris

7:59 p.m.: Buffalo school board candidates say voters confused by election ballot

Buffalo Board of Education incumbent Jennifer Mecozzi had roved between West District poll sites since 5 a.m. on Election Day.

But she spent much of the morning helping confused voters instead of vouching for her candidacy.

Several voters she encountered did not realize the school board race would be on the ballot, she said. Tuesday was the first time Buffalo school board elections were held alongside general elections. Historically, school races have had dedicated elections in May.

New York State decided in 2019 to move school elections to November to boost voter participation.

The location of school board races on the ballot for city residents – at the bottom middle, next to a proposition about clean air – did not help a largely unaware voting bloc, Mecozzi added.

"Voters said, 'Oh, we didn't see it,' " Mecozzi relayed.

West District challenger Le'Candice Durham shared a similar reaction amid her morning tour of six polling sites in Riverside, her home base in the district.

"It's very difficult," Durham said. "I feel like we're forgotten about."

Durham was prepared for the race's spot on the physical form to pose a problem; she said she told voters before entering to "make sure they fill out the whole ballot."

Many of them thanked her for the tip on their way out, she said.

Mustafa Abdo, the third candidate in the district, said Tuesday afternoon that many voters he encountered had "done their homework" ahead of the election and thanked him for running. But he echoed that some were "not expecting" the school board race.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Polls show New York governor race could be closest in years

NEW YORK – Former Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds can recall back in 1994 when he called George E. Pataki on election night to tell him that based on Erie County results, he could pronounce the little known state senator from Peekskill the next governor of New York.

Early this afternoon Reynolds was not making predictions about today's contest between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin.

But he did venture that according to most polls, and even the gut feeling of a host of political observers, that the election to be determined after the polls close at 9 p.m. is likely to be the closest in years.

"Absolutely," the former Erie County Republican chairman said. "I've always felt that we might elect a Republican governor again."

On Election Day, Hochul was ahead by 7.8 percentage points in the average of recent polls, according to fivethirtyeight.com.

The 2014 New York governor’s race was the closest of the previous four, and even that one was not that close. Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo won his second term that year, beating Republican Rob Astorino by 532,403 votes.

Reynolds noted that in 1994, Pataki triumphed over Democratic incumbent Mario M. Cuomo through a combination of factors including a well-organized campaign, enough money, strong support in the metropolitan suburbs and "upstate coming through with a roar."

Today, Reynolds thinks Zeldin is proving competitive because of many of the same factors, but the Long Island congressman's home turf is expected to perform with a similar "roar."

"You feel it in the candidate," he said.

If the polls are right, it could all add up to the closest gubernatorial election in a generation.

– Robert J. McCarthy

7:30 p.m.: What are the big races in Western New York?

Western New Yorkers hit the polls today, an Election Day featuring races for state, federal and local offices.

The biggest race is the governor's race, between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin.

Western New Yorkers also will pick three House members in races between Republican Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia, Democrat Brian Higgins and Republican Steven Sams II, as well as Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Steven Holden.

The Buffalo News will have a team of more than two dozen journalists tonight working in our newsroom and in the field – around Western New York and in New York City – covering the drama and bringing you results.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., we'll bring you reports here from the reporters and photographers covering the candidates.

Erie County voters will select a clerk, in a race between incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns and Melissa Hartman.

There's also a statewide bond act that, if approved, would see the state borrow $4.2 billion for environmental protections and climate change mitigation.

Stay tuned to this post all night for continuing coverage of races and results.