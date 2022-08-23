Rep. Brian Higgins has won his Democratic primary race over Emin Egriu in the 26th Congressional District.

In Erie County, with 43% of the Election Day votes counted and 100% of the early voting tallies, Higgins had 92% of the vote, Egriu had 8% as of 9:45 p.m.

In Niagara County, Higgins had an almost identical lead with the early voting results counted, as of 9:45 p.m.

This is Higgins’ first primary challenge since 2004.

The redrawn district covers much of the existing 26th – Buffalo, its most populous suburbs and Niagara Falls – but swaps out several towns in southern Erie County for more of western Niagara County.

The 26th district remains heavily Democratic, and Tuesday's winner will be favored in November against Republican Steven Sams II.

-Mike McAndrew

Debates between candidates? Not in these races

Debates give voters a chance to hear candidates take, and defend, positions on key issues and they've been a mainstay of the political process for decades.

Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin, their parties' respective candidates for governor this fall, debated their opponents in the weeks leading up to the gubernatorial primaries in June.

But debates weren't in fashion in the main primary races, which wrap up Tuesday, for State Senate and congressional seats covering parts of Western New York.

State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy pushed businessman Carl Paladino to agree to a series of debates in their Republican primary in the 23rd Congressional District, but Paladino demurred.

Rep. Brian Higgins, the longtime incumbent in the 26th Congressional District, and challenger Eddie Egriu, a local businessman, did not debate in their Democratic primary.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat, and challenger Ben Carlisle did not debate, even though Carlisle on Twitter prodded Ryan to agree to debate.

And Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican who recently moved to Canandaigua to run in the redrawn 24th Congressional District, also did not debate her GOP challenger Mario Fratto.

Fratto said radio and TV appearances that initially were proposed as debates ended up being solo interviews with him after Tenney declined invitations to debate.

Fratto told The Buffalo News he recognizes that candidates' willingness to debate depends on the circumstances of their race – incumbents, for example, are less likely to want to engage with a perceived longshot contender -- and opinions on debates can evolve.

Paladino, in fact, willingly debated Andrew Cuomo when both ran for governor in 2010, though the panel included five other minor-party candidates. (Who could forget Jimmy McMillan of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party?)

"I don't blame her," Fratto said of Tenney. "I wouldn't debate me if I were her, either."

– Stephen T. Watson

9:10 p.m.: Parties for Paladino and Langworthy are quite different

They're both Republicans, but the styles of Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy couldn't be more different. And those divergent styles were evident as both campaigns set up watch parties as polls came to a close.

In Clarence, a non-descript office building owned by the Casilio Companies was advertised as Langworthy headquarters, but not much was going on there as of 8:30 p.m.

A handful of campaign staffers milled around getting tents set up. One volunteer stood outside, making last-minute calls to voters. There was no music playing, no big-screen TVs and no apparent crowds of supporters chatting about the race. The media was kept segregated from the other guests there.

"It's a Tuesday night in August," quipped one volunteer, aware of the strange nature of a mid-summer special election primary.

In Orchard Park, a lively crowd was filtering into the Carl Paladino primary night watch party at a banquet facility, The Wings Meeting Place.

At least 50 people were spread across several rooms in the venue, where a cash bar was doing a spirited business and campaign volunteers handed out white “Carl Country” T-shirts.

A lectern was set up in front of four American flags on a small stage where Paladino will deliver his remarks.

Assemblyman David DiPietro, an East Aurora Republican, and Steven Sams II, the GOP challenger who will face the winner of the Rep. Brian Higgins-Eddie Egriu Democratic primary in the 26th congressional district, were among the candidates in attendance.

– Charlie Specht and Stephen T. Watson

9 p.m.: Polls are closed

Polls across New York State are closing at 9 p.m.

Will Claudia Tenney be in another nailbiter?

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is facing political newcomer Mario Fratto in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the redrawn and deeply conservative 24th Congressional District.

While Tenney has a major fundraising advantage and an internal campaign poll predicts she will win Tuesday, Tenney has faced several close contests in the past.

Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd District, lost that seat in 2018 by roughly 4,500 votes before she regained it in 2020 by a mere 109 votes after a ballot recanvassing that took three months to sort out.

Go back deeper, and Tenney, while serving in the state Assembly, unsuccessfully challenged then-U.S. Rep. Richard Hanna in 2014 in the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District. Hanna received 53% of the vote, compared with 47% for Tenney.

Tenney won the 22nd District two years later in 2016, getting 46.5% of the vote in a three-candidate race.

We’ll see how it plays out tonight.

– Jon Harris

8:41 p.m.: Where are the boundaries of those dang congressional districts?

Every 10 years, New York State changes the boundaries of its congressional, State Senate and State Assembly districts.

This year, the process became so contentious that the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, ruled the borders drawn by the Legislature were unconstitutional and a court-appointed special master drew new boundaries.

If you’re like me, and having trouble keeping straight what’s in the new 23rd Congressional District, where the 24th District is, or whether you reside in the 26th District, this map is just what you need.

– Mike McAndrew

8:25 p.m.: A rare Election Night in August

In a rare August election, Western New York voters will elect a congressman to represent the old 23rd Congressional District for four months and Republican and Democratic nominees to run for election in November in three newly drawn congressional districts.

Even a special election that will decide if Democrat Max Della Pia or Republican Joe Sempolinski will represent the old 23rd Congressional District in the Southern Tier for the final four months of resigned Rep. Tom Reed's term is not expected to draw hordes of voters.

Erie County Board of Elections officials said late Tuesday afternoon that if current trends continued, turnout for the primary elections would be about 13%.

There are also Republican and Democratic primaries in the 61st State Senate District in Erie County. Those races feature Sen. Sean Ryan and Benjamin Carlisle in the Democratic primary and Sen. Edward Rath and Joel Giambra in the Republican primary.

The Buffalo News will have seven reporters and two photographers in the field covering the rare August election in New York, an event that was delayed by lawsuits over the state's once a decade redrawing of congressional and State Legislature districts.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m., we'll bring you reports here from the journalists covering the candidates.

Follow their reports and tweets below as politics interrupts a month better known for vacations and baseball.