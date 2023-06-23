A late endorsement by controversial developer Carl Paladino has added turmoil to the red-hot race for the Erie County Legislature's 10th District seat.

The former GOP gubernatorial candidate has endorsed Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo over her opponent James Malczewski, causing the political consultant who was running Bratek-Lorigo's campaign to suddenly resign, just days before the Republican and Conservative primaries on Tuesday.

"Lindsay Lorigo is a phenomenal candidate and a future conservative star in our party," campaign consultant Christopher M. Grant said in a written statement. "While we unfortunately can no longer be a part of her team, we know she'll have a terrific night on Primary Night and look forward to her success."

Grant declined to comment beyond the written statement, but a source close to the campaign said Grant argued against Paladino's involvement because of the developer's history of racist and inflammatory remarks and his string of losses in recent elections, which Grant argued could cost Bratek-Lorigo votes.

Bratek-Lorigo in a written statement said she was "honored to receive the endorsement of my friend and fellow conservative fighter, Carl Paladino."

As for Grant's departure, she wrote, "While Big Dog Strategies can no longer be a part of my team right now, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Chris Grant and his team for their incomparable work and incredible dedication to my campaign."

The departure of Grant, a Western New York native who runs the Florida-based Big Dog Strategies consulting firm, is significant because much of Bratek-Lorigo's campaign was based on a series of negative mailers the firm designed about Malczewski.

"I’ve known her for quite some time, and I’m happy she’s running because she’s a very bright young lady and I think she could fill the position very responsibly," Paladino told The Buffalo News about Bratek-Lorigo.

Bryan Fiume, who is running Malczewski's campaign, noted that Paladino has also donated to Malczewski's campaign.

"Carl is a friend and supporter of Jim, as well," Fiume said. "This is the awkward part of primaries."

Since Malczewski and Bratek-Lorigo are locked in both a Republican and Conservative primary for the legislature seat, the race may extend beyond Primary Day on Tuesday into the general election in November.

Grant is close with Rep. Nick Langworthy, who defeated Paladino last year for the congressional seat, and sources say bad blood lingers between Langworthy and Paladino over that contest.

After Grant expressed his opposition, the Bratek-Lorigo campaign found a different mailing house to print the ads, which landed in the mailboxes of voters in West Seneca, Elma and other towns in the district Friday.

"CARL PALADINO ENDORSES LINDSAY LORIGO," the ad stated in bold letters, with a picture of a smiling Bratek-Lorigo standing next to the 76-year-old developer. "Lindsay Lorigo is a PROVEN CONSERVATIVE WARRIOR who will fight for Erie County taxpayers."

Malczewski has responded to the slew of negative ads with a more positive message, noting in recent mailers that he is endorsed by Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, a Republican, and that his family created the famous "butter lambs" that have been displayed at Easter tables across the region for decades.