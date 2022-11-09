 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee Zeldin concedes NY governor's race to Kathy Hochul

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 New York Governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is joined by family and his running mate, Alison Esposito, third right, as he addresses supporters at his election night party, just after midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York.

 Jason DeCrow - freelancer, FR103966 AP
New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has conceded to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who claimed victory on election night.

Zeldin congratulated Hochul on her four-year term as governor and offered a brief statement in a press release.

"This race was a once-in-a-generation campaign, and with a very close margin in the bluest of states," he said via a statement posted on Twitter.

Zeldin, the nominee for the Conservative and Republican parties, doubled down on the chief points of campaign, too. 

"Those controlling Albany should take note," he wrote. "New Yorkers of all walks of life are sick of the attacks on their wallets, their safety, their freedoms and the quality of their kids' education and are hitting their breaking point, as proven by these results."

Even though Hochul delivered a victory speech around midnight, Zeldin held out hope until Wednesday morning.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

