Lee Zeldin concedes NY governor's race to Kathy Hochul

New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has conceded to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who claimed victory on election night.
Zeldin congratulated Hochul on her four-year term as governor and offered a brief statement in a press release.
Congratulations @KathyHochul on her election to a full term. This once in a generation campaign was a very close margin in the bluest of states. If not for the dedicated, hard work of grassroots volunteers & supporters this incredibly close race wouldn’t have been possible. pic.twitter.com/7latYSaka7— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 9, 2022
"This race was a once-in-a-generation campaign, and with a very close margin in the bluest of states," he said via a statement posted on Twitter.
Zeldin, the nominee for the Conservative and Republican parties, doubled down on the chief points of campaign, too.
New York has not elected a Republican governor since 2002, when George Pataki won his final term.
"Those controlling Albany should take note," he wrote. "New Yorkers of all walks of life are sick of the attacks on their wallets, their safety, their freedoms and the quality of their kids' education and are hitting their breaking point, as proven by these results."
Even though Hochul delivered a victory speech around midnight, Zeldin held out hope until Wednesday morning.
