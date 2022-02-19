Lawmakers call on NFTA to restore bus routes, seek answers from executive director

Some lawmakers are pressing the NFTA to restore recently eliminated express routes and want the executive director to explain the cuts to bus service in a public forum.
“The NFTA has lost touch with its mission and the community it is supposed to serve,” said Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo. He said the recent cuts to bus service endanger the region’s economic recovery by undercutting the workers and Buffalo Public School students who rely on NFTA buses.
“Buffalo's population is finally growing,” said Buffalo Common Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski of the Fillmore District. “We must enhance and expand our transportation network, rather than shrink options and reduce accessibility.”
Both officials have introduced resolutions asking their legislative bodies to urge the NFTA to restore the routes, which the NFTA says it wants to do once it can find enough drivers.
Nowakowski last week participated in a news conference on the matter that included the head of the union representing drivers and Isidra Jackson, a senior at the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School, on Franklin Street. Jackson said the loss of her express route means she walks miles to another bus stop and loses access to after-school programs.
Johnson invited NFTA Executive Director Kimberly Minkel to speak to the Legislature’s Economic Development Committee at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in a session that will be carried online. An NFTA spokeswoman, however, said the time conflicts with a regular session already scheduled by NFTA commissioners, which Minkel must attend. The authority will send another representative, or lawmakers can suggest another time and date, spokeswoman Helen Tederous said.
Support Local Journalism
The NFTA’s force of drivers is down 61 people from normal levels, said the NFTA’s director of surface transportation, Thomas George, as the reductions were announced weeks ago. The authority also needs 57 more mechanics, 24 more maintenance people and 18 more staffers in administration and management, he said at the time.
In their public statements, the lawmakers said the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has plenty of money on hand to continue the eight express routes it cut Feb. 13 and offer more lucrative pay.
Nowakowski, the Fillmore District Council member, said the NFTA could offer more than the approximately $16.50 starting wage for drivers and the $18.03 drivers earn when trained. But Tederous said the wages and benefits package compare well with those given drivers at other upstate bus agencies. The authority says drivers earning the full rate make more than $60,000 a year.
“We are doing everything possible to recruit drivers,” she said. “This is an issue that is affecting virtually every public transportation agency throughout the country.”
Meanwhile, however, daily commuters are left to find less efficient bus routes than the eight express routes that are no longer available. To further deal with the labor shortage, the NFTA increased the intervals between buses after 7 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.
“Such an inconvenience," Jacqueline Bald told The News a few weeks ago when she was aboard the No. 66 – the Williamsville express – on one of its final runs from the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence to downtown Buffalo. "Buffalo is trying to rebuild, and they want people to come into the city. This is not the way to do it," Bald said.
Aside from the Williamsville express, the NFTA stopped running express routes serving Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, Lockport, Cleveland Hill, Lancaster, Hamburg and Buffalo’s East Side.