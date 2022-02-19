Lawmakers call on NFTA to restore bus routes, seek answers from executive director

Johnson invited NFTA Executive Director Kimberly Minkel to speak to the Legislature’s Economic Development Committee at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in a session that will be carried online. An NFTA spokeswoman, however, said the time conflicts with a regular session already scheduled by NFTA commissioners, which Minkel must attend. The authority will send another representative, or lawmakers can suggest another time and date, spokeswoman Helen Tederous said.

The NFTA’s force of drivers is down 61 people from normal levels, said the NFTA’s director of surface transportation, Thomas George, as the reductions were announced weeks ago. The authority also needs 57 more mechanics, 24 more maintenance people and 18 more staffers in administration and management, he said at the time.

In their public statements, the lawmakers said the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has plenty of money on hand to continue the eight express routes it cut Feb. 13 and offer more lucrative pay.