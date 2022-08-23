Late returns to determine winner of Paladino-Langworthy brawl

For updates on this race, read our live coverage here.

After one of the most bitter intraparty brawls in recent memory, voters were awaiting late returns Tuesday night to determine whether Nicholas A. Langworthy or Carl P. Paladino emerges as the Republican candidate and the November favorite in the reconfigured 23rd Congressional District.

Early totals could not point to a definitive winner in the district that spans seven counties, leading both campaigns to wait far beyond the 9 p.m. close of polls to identify the Republican nominee to face Democrat Max Della Pia – a retired Air Force officer – in the Nov. 8 general election.

And because turnout for a rare August primary election was deemed light across the seven-county district, officials in both camps were waiting for the latest results before any declarations of victory or defeat.

Not enough votes in the race between Paladino and Langworthy had been counted as of 10 p.m. Tuesday to decide a clear winner.

Much of the last minute mystery centered around the ability of Langworthy, the state Republican chairman, to energize his significant party machine. Most political observers saw Paladino enjoying much stronger name recognition as a result of his 2010 GOP candidacy for governor and subsequent penchant – for better or worse – to dominate headlines. But they also conceded that Langworthy could energize county and town organizations to motivate loyal party members and provide an advantage in a low turnout primary.

Indeed, Erie County election officials were reporting early turnout totals that could finish in an extremely low percentile. Early Tuesday evening, Erie County Board of Elections officials were reporting a 13% turnout.

"But depending on what happens later, it might get up to 17 or 18%," said Derek Murphy, board spokesman.

Republican voters have rarely encountered such a personal battle among their own, not to mention an even rarer primary election in the height of the August vacation season. But reapportionment and the unexpected impending retirement of Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, prompted the ensuing contest between the two major Republican figures.

Both candidates based much of their campaign on their ties to former President Donald Trump, who carried the district by 20 points in the election of 2020. And both candidates brandished their Trump connections throughout their campaigns, each attempting to "out-Trump" the other.

Many of their ads featured photos with Trump, both emphasizing their connection. But the former president, described by one insider as fond of both, never endorsed. That could change, as Trump as early as today could announce his support for the winner of Tuesday's primary.

At one point, Paladino claimed internal polling showed him leading Langworthy by 30 points, possibly stemming from $2 million in personal funds he devoted to the effort, and despite radio interviews expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler's leadership abilities and the suggestion of execution for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Paladino also had to weather about $1 million worth of blistering ads sponsored by a Washington political action committee called American Liberty Action that buttressed Langworthy, despite no official connection between them. The influx of money and television ads was lambasted by Paladino as it enhanced the far more underfinanced Langworthy campaign.

As state chairman, Langworthy concentrated in recent days on activating the county and town Republican organizations to turn out the vote in what was always anticipated as a low turnout affair. Almost on a daily basis, Langworthy's team announced a new county leader, county or state legislator or statewide figure to demonstrate his support within the party.