Langworthy claims slim victory, though Paladino won't concede

After two decades of managing elections for other Republicans, Nicholas A. Langworthy claimed victory of his own early this morning, even if by the narrowest of margins over Carl P. Paladino for the GOP nomination in the 23rd Congressional District.

Langworthy, the state Republican chairman and endorsed candidate, rode a wave of Southern Tier support to catch up to Paladino's overwhelming strength in Erie County and stake his claim to the GOP line for the Nov. 8 general election. Indeed, the outcome ranked as an official cliffhanger until the end, and remained in dispute early this morning as Paladino refused to concede until all absentee ballots are tabulated.

But elections officials say a new procedure that counts the majority of absentees and other outstanding ballots on Primary Night means only a handful of still-to-arrive votes must be tallied.

Langworthy's fortunes appeared dim as early Erie County results showed Paladino with a 20-point bulge shortly after polls closed at 9 p.m.. But as healthy tallies continued to arrive from the district's traditional Southern Tier heart, Langworthy noted especially strong returns from counties including Chautauqua and Steuben to slowly pull ahead.

Langworthy told cheering supporters just before midnight that he had prevailed.

"Wow! Tonight, the Southern Tier made me the comeback kid," he said. "I learned something growing up in the Southern Tier. When you confront a bully, you take them down a peg, and they won’t do that again. And we did that tonight."

Trisha Turner, regional vice chair of the New York State Republican Party, was huddled around a laptop outside Langworthy’s campaign headquarters in Clarence when he pulled ahead of Paladino.

“They strongly are coming in for Nick,” Turner said of the rural counties. “The main difference is that Nick has the energy, he’s a dynamic personality, and I think he has the temperament, as well, to say it politely.”

Though some questions surround Tuesday's results and an entire general campaign now lies ahead, Langworthy appears ready to emerge as the favorite against Democrat Max Della Pia in a seven-county district that falls solidly into the GOP column.

The Paladino campaign issued a statement around 11:30 p.m.

“We still have a lot of votes to count," said spokesman Vish Burra. "I don’t think it’s going to be tonight that we’re going to have the results. But we’re still counting, we’re still holding strong, and we hope to have an answer for you tomorrow.”

Burra later said the campaign had found "a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days. We want every single legal vote to count.”

The strength of district's Republican organization commanded by Langworthy is now seen as a major factor in overcoming Paladino's considerable grass roots support. That effort was viewed as especially important in an election marked by low turnout – although higher than predicted – and apparently hinging on organization Republicans actually trekking to the polls.

The unusual August primary became necessary in early June after Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, opted not to seek another term after supporting new gun control laws following the May 14 killings of 10 Black people in Buffalo. Langworthy and Paladino, once close friends and allies, then became bitter adversaries after both entered the primary contest.

NY-23 Primary: 'Born wanting to be in politics,' Langworthy promises stable GOP leadership "One of the messages I've had to voters around this district is it's time that we elect stable, conservative Republican leadership that you can count on," Langworthy said.

At Paladino headquarters at The Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park, the lively crowd had thinned out a little over two hours after polls closed.

The only comment from the campaign came shortly after early returns came in from Erie County, when the public-address system announced Paladino had a huge lead over Langworthy, drawing a huge roar from the crowd. But over the next two hours, attendees were left to nervously check returns on their phones as Paladino saw his lead shrink until Langworthy overtook him shortly before 11 p.m. By 11:20 p.m., the loud buzz of the crowd had quieted significantly.

Paladino at one time claimed internal polls showed him leading the race by about 30 points. The longtime Buffalo real estate developer dropped $2 million of his own funds into the race, hoping to capitalize on widespread name recognition from his 2010 campaign for governor and his ubiquitous presence in the headlines. But continuing negative publicity over a series of remarks – ranging from his admiration for Adolf Hitler's leadership to the suggestion of execution for Attorney General Merrick Garland – may have ultimately backfired.

Backing from the former president emerged as a major factor in a district that former President Trump claimed by 20 points in 2020. Both candidates claimed long association with Trump from efforts dating to 2013 aimed at persuading the then-Manhattan real estate developer to run for governor. Both then maintained that relationship, with Trump paving the way for Langworthy to become state GOP leader and Paladino continuing regular contact.

Both prominently featured Trump in their advertising. But sources close to the former president said he did not wish to choose between such close allies and largely stayed out of the intraparty squabble. It is expected, however, that Trump's nod – considered significant in the overwhelmingly Republican district – will be bestowed upon Langworthy in coming days if his numbers continue to show him winning.