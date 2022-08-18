Langworthy campaign adds new wrinkle to role of donations in picking state judges

With five vacancies this year on the Western New York bench of State Supreme Court, judicial hopefuls and their families once again appear to recognize their chances of nomination significantly improve with donations to Democratic and Republican leaders.

State Board of Elections and Federal Election Commission records show potential candidates – and especially their families – contributed money before judicial conventions controlled by party leaders last week settled on six nominees – with four assured of election via cross-endorsements determined by two party chairmen.

But judicial hopefuls and their families this year began filling different coffers shortly after Nicholas A. Langworthy declared his candidacy in June for the 23rd Congressional District. That's when Langworthy, the state Republican chairman controlling the party nod and GOP side of deals that guarantee election, received several maximum contributions from Supreme Court candidates or their families for his congressional effort.

Republican nominees Kelly A. Vacco, Gerald J. Greenan III and Joseph C. Lorigo all gained nominations Aug. 10 in the GOP convention that Langworthy controlled after they or their families contributed to the congressional campaign. Two of the Republican nominees – Vacco and Greenan – are assured of victory in November.

The process also included contributions by families to Democratic accounts before the party convention controlled by Erie County Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner that nominated incumbent Democratic Justices Tracy A. Bannister and Craig D. Hannah. They are also assured of election. Buffalo City Judge Shannon M. Heneghan was not cross-endorsed, setting up the only Supreme Court contest of 2022 – against Lorigo – in which voters will have a choice.

This year's cross-endorsements of four candidates now mark 32 out of 59 judicial elections since 1995 in which voters had no say in who serves on the Supreme Court bench. As a result, the elections of judges who decide civil lawsuits, punishment given to criminals, and divorce proceedings were instead determined by party leaders.

James J. Sample, professor at Hofstra Law School and an expert in New York's judicial nominating system, observes that Langworthy's congressional campaign, especially, "offers a new channel for the age old practice." It's more than "just politics," he says, when contributions to a Western New York judicial kingmaker occur just as he seeks a powerful post like member of Congress.

"What's crazy about New York's system is that it is ostensibly elective, but in fact is an appointive system with no oversight," he said. "It shouldn't come as a surprise but should be regarded as sad."

'A political process'

Langworthy, the former Erie County GOP chairman, denies any connection between the contributions and nominations to the judicial post that pays $210,900 annually for 14 years. As he has in the past, the chairman noted that all contributions are legal and that the political process by which the candidates are elected to the lucrative posts requires their participation.

He said he did not ask anyone "directly" for contributions to any of his accounts, adding that he does not know if anyone connected to his campaign did. And he emphasized that the candidates and their families have long supported the Republican Party, so it is only natural they participate this year, too.

"It's a political process and it's a political process for judgeships," Langworthy said. "Anyone who suggests otherwise is out of line."

Many donations to party and campaign coffers feature the relatively new technique of family participation. Kelly Vacco's family led that parade in 2022, as her husband – former state Attorney General Dennis C. Vacco – gave $5,500 to the Erie County Republican Committee and Friends of Nick Langworthy.

This year, the former attorney general directed the maximum allowable $2,900 to Langworthy's congressional campaign. The couple's sons also joined in – Alex Vacco gave $2,500 while Connor Vacco gave $1,500.

Kelly Vacco, a Town of Boston justice, also gave the Langworthy congressional campaign $2,900, which is above the limit allowed for a sitting judge. She later asked that the donation be refunded, her husband said.

Kelly Vacco did not return calls seeking comment. But Dennis Vacco noted that his wife is more than qualified for the state's top trial bench after clerking for four judges.

"Those who suggest our collective support of Nick Langworthy was directed toward this nomination are flat out wrong," he said. "It (comes) from my longstanding involvement, and most importantly, it is my wife's qualifications for the job along with her electability."

Greenan, an administrative judge for the state Parole Commission making his third bid for Supreme Court, lost contested elections in 2019 and 2020. But his wife, Thalia Ladas Greenan, continued contributing to the party. She gave $5,000 to Langworthy's chairman account earlier this year, and then the maximum $2,900 to his congressional effort. The Buffalo News reported in 2019, as Greenan pursued his first nomination, she had donated $20,150 to Republican causes other than her husband’s candidacy.

In 2017, the West Seneca resident contributed $4,000 to Erin K. Baker, a political consultant and Langworthy's wife, as she unsuccessfully ran for Amherst Town Board that year. Her largest contribution was $20,000 to Langworthy's Republican State Committee in 2019.

Ladas Greenan also contributed $1,500 this year to Zellner for Chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee, just as her Republican husband was being considered for bipartisan support.

Greenan in 2019 was rated “not recommended” by the Erie County Bar Association. He did not return calls seeking comment, and a Bar Association official said the organization has not yet rated candidates this year.

When asked how he could favor someone not recommended by the Bar Association, Langworthy said he does not respect the organization's decision.

"I don't believe our candidates should go before them," he said. "It's personal politics in the organization; a clubhouse."

Lorigo, a Conservative who leads the minority caucus in the Erie County Legislature, also contributed for several years before making a judicial bid. Campaign finance records indicate the Lorigo family – which includes the candidate's father, Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo, and mother, Deborah Lorigo – gave $30,714 to the Erie County Republican Committee, Friends of Nick Langworthy and Langworthy for Congress from 2019-2022.

The donations include $8,700 contributed from the Lorigos to Langworthy for Congress on June 30. Joseph Lorigo said nobody ever asked him to make contributions, but he thought Langworthy did a "fine job as chairman" and had served as a reliable partner to his minor party. He also did not ask his father and mother to make their donations, he added.

"I don't really know what the optics are – they are whatever you want to make them," he said. "Unfortunately, politics is part of the electoral process."

Langworthy says big contributions from families ingrained in politics should be expected.

"Ralph Lorigo has been one of my strongest advocates. His family has gotten engaged, and the Vaccos go back with this party for generations," he added. "These are important people to me politically throughout my tenure who happen to be close to those running for the judiciary."

Meanwhile, Langworthy's opponent in Tuesday's primary for the 23rd Congressional District – Carl P. Paladino – has accused Ralph Lorigo of granting Conservative backing to Langworthy in return for Joseph Lorigo's judicial nomination.

“Ralph wants his son to have the job, and Nick is the vehicle for Joe Lorigo to become a Supreme Court judge,” Paladino said earlier this summer.

Ralph Lorigo denies Paladino's claim, and notes his donations stem from his long history as "participant in the system," and that his son earned an MBA, a law degree and has been part of the law-making process during his 11 years in County Hall.

"The reality is that to succeed you have to be a team player," he added. "How can you be a team player if you've been on the outside the whole time? That's not the way it works."

The same playbook for Democrats

Democrats seeking nomination to the state bench – and their family members – also contributed thousands of dollars to political fundraising accounts controlled by Zellner, state elections board records show.

Bannister of the Appellate Division did not contribute, but her husband, Patrick, a former senior law judge at the state Workers’ Compensation Board, in 2021 and 2022 (after his retirement) contributed $8,896 to the Erie County Democratic Committee and Zellner for Chair of the ECDC.

“If you’re saying there’s something improper about this because my wife is running for office ... I have the right to support whoever I deem suitable,” Patrick Bannister said. “I know that gets questioned all the time, but I’ve supported the Democratic Party, and Democratic candidates, for many, many years.”

Other candidates and their families also stepped with up contributions. Campaign finance records dating to 2019 show Hannah, a former Buffalo city judge recently appointed to a vacancy, gave two $500 donations in 2019 and 2022 to the Erie County Democratic Committee and Zellner for Chair of the ECDC. He has contributed $2,550 to those funds since 2006.

Heneghan, the city judge who did not gain bipartisan backing, in 2019 gave $500 from Committee to Retain Judge Heneghan to Zellner for Chair of ECDC. And since 2013, Heneghan gave $16,809 to ECDC and Zellner for Chair of ECDC.

In a text message, Zellner said Wednesday that he was unavailable to discuss his nominations, but pointed to a "ticket that reflects the diversity of Western New York and its abundance of legal talent."

He also said the party's priorities were to keep Bannister on the appellate bench and Hannah as only the second Black male on the Eighth Judicial District bench.

Little chance for change

Twenty years after The News examined New York's system of judicial nominating conventions in stories titled "Courting Big Money," criticism still surrounds the process. Delegates to the conventions, almost all of whom are party insiders or dependent on party chairmen for government jobs, usually follow dictates of those same party leaders. Sample, then part of a Brennan Center for Justice team at New York University Law School that in 2008 challenged the system in federal court, sees little chance of change ever since the U.S. Supreme Court found it constitutional – overturning lower court rulings.

After studying New York's system for two decades, and noting especially the Western New York correlation between donations and the power of party chairmen to determine judgeships, Sample has heard the same explanations. Party leaders on the other side of donations, he says, exercise powers that data continually shows is connected to money.

"It's more than just politics when the beneficiary (chairmen) gets to exercise a role ostensibly reserved for the voters," he says. "With the judiciary you would hope it would be different.