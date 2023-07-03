At the end of primary night last Tuesday, Raymond A. Ashton was leading by 60 votes in the Conservative primary for Evans supervisor over Michael E. Masullo.

But by Monday, as the absentee votes came in, Ashton was losing by three votes.

In the race for the Conservative line for mayor in Lackawanna, Dragon Stojkovski's 17-vote deficit turned into a 51-vote lead over Robert A. Reese.

"It's not over," said Ralph Mohr, Erie County Republican elections commissioner said of primary races.

Absentee ballots that come in the mail through Wednesday will be counted in all of the primary races, he said.

Because of a new law, the Board of Elections is required to open absentee ballots and count them as they are received rather than waiting seven days and counting them all at once, Mohr said.

"We knew going into early voting, we had an uphill battle," Ashton wrote on his campaign's Facebook page last Wednesday.

That's because the Conservative Party suspected a number of new party members were supporters of Masullo who wanted to vote for him, but who had no affinity for the party.

Unwelcome voters: Conservative leaders sue to oust new enrollees 'not in sympathy' with party Two party leaders spelled out their fears at a recent hearing before State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward, asking him to take the rare step of disenrolling 68 voters from the Conservative Party and blocking them from voting in Tuesday's Conservative primary.

Party leaders asked State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward to disenroll 68 of 90 newly registered Conservative voters from the Conservative Party and block them from voting in last week's Conservative primary.

Town Conservative Chairman Charles Castiglia said Masullo had been passed over for the Conservative endorsement. He and other party leaders believe that supporters of Masullo who switched their enrollments to Conservative are not in sympathy with the principles of the party.

Ward did not rule before early voting started, so the votes counted.

Ashton has the Democrat and Working Families lines and Masullo will be on the Republican line in November.

The story was different in Lackawanna, but still, absentee or mail in votes seem to have made the difference in the election.

"There's no doubt. On election day, it was 93-76," said Dennis Koziol, the campaign manager for Stojkovski.

He said the plan was to take the Conservative line away from Reese, so he would have just one ballot line in November, the Republican line, when running against incumbent Democratic Mayor Annette Iafallo.

Stojkovski did not spend money and he did not campaign, Koziol said.

"We’re supporting Annette Iafallo," Koziol said, explaining the reasoning behind the strategy on Stojkovski's candidacy.

He praised Reese and the campaign he ran.

"He did a great job," Koziol said. "He got 100 votes, normally that's enough to win."

Mohr said the final canvass of the votes will start Thursday.

"We don't expect any race to take more than day," he said.