ALBANY – Over the past six months, State Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo raised vastly more campaign funds than any member of the State Legislature.

Amid speculation that Kennedy could ultimately run to be Buffalo's next mayor, he hasn’t been shy about spending the windfall, either, sending out three campaign mailers this spring touting accomplishments in Albany.

In a statement provided to The Buffalo News on Monday, Kennedy’s office did not shoot down speculation that he’s interested in a mayoral bid.

“Right now Senator Kennedy is focused on continuing to deliver for Western New Yorkers in his current role,” said Kennedy spokeswoman Molly Hirschbeck. “That said, he’ll always be open to finding ways to enhance his ability to deliver for our community, and help our region achieve its greatest potential.”

Between mid-January and mid-July, the Democratic raised $662,000 and now has $2.2 million in campaign cash on hand, a huge war chest that would give him a leg up in a potential mayoral race. Kennedy’s prolific fundraising comes despite him not facing a competitive election, since he narrowly won a Democratic primary for State Senate in 2014.

In New York Senate, lawmakers change their votes, sometimes days later In the State Senate’s rules, there is no provision allowing votes taken by lawmakers to be retroactively altered, nor is there any rule dictating the amount of time a lawmaker has to request such a change. Yet, it is a practice that exists.

Kennedy’s $662,000 dwarfed the fundraising of the second-highest raising state senator, James Skoufis, who raised $361,000. The most powerful member of the State Senate, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, was in fourth place in the chamber with $231,000. On the Assembly side, the highest-fundraising lawmaker was Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who raised $247,000 the past six months.

Kennedy chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, and his fundraising has benefitted from donors with business in the transportation industry, such as a campaign fundraiser thrown for Kennedy in May by the company BusPatrol. An array of donors in other industries, however, also gave to Kennedy.

The current Buffalo mayor, Byron Brown, recently said his intention is to serve out his full four-year term – his fifth term as mayor. But he is also leaving the door open about the possibility of becoming president of Buffalo State University.

In February, Kennedy paid $57,000 to a Washington, D.C.-based political polling firm, then spent more than $55,000 on campaign mailers promoting his accomplishments, despite his Senate reelection being in 2024. Kennedy’s three mailers, which were sent out through the State Democratic Party, touted his state budget wins, efforts to make Western New York more affordable, and his championing of women and families.

Tim Kennedy bill injects new dynamic into Seneca gaming talks The bill contains provisions granting the Nation new advantages in its ongoing negotiations with Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, raising concerns within the Hochul administration.

The mailers were produced by the consulting firm Threshold Group, which Kennedy's campaign also paid an additional $103,000 in consulting fees over the past six months. Threshold Group is led by Tucker Green, a prominent political fundraiser in New York who also works for Gov. Kathy Hocul’s campaign and helped Hochul smash statewide fundraising records.

Concerning the campaign mailers this spring, Kennedy’s office said he has always made it a top priority to communicate with constituents “on how he's serving on their behalf and what we're accomplishing in Albany.”

Kennedy scored a victory in Buffalo city election when his governmental aide, Zeneta Everhart, won a Democratic primary for Buffalo Common Council in June. Everhart also relied on Threshold Group for consulting and to produce campaign mailers, paying the firm $37,000.