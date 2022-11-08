Kearns wins re-election as Erie County clerk against Eden town supervisor

Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns pulled out a win in his bid to retain his seat as Erie County clerk, defeating challenger Melissa Hartman, the Eden town supervisor, Tuesday night.

"I think it’s a victory for the little guy, the independent politician," Kearns said after the results came in late Tuesday.

Kearns, who has held the clerk's seat for the past five years and is a Republican-endorsed Democrat, maintained a solid lead over Hartman, a Democrat and former Republican.

Both candidates sought to portray themselves as independent voices for the public who could work with local leaders on both sides of the aisle. The Clerk's Office is responsible for hundreds of thousands of public transactions involving the Department of Motor Vehicles, real estate and pistol permitting.

Kearns, who took over the clerk's position in 2017, is a lifelong registered Democrat, but carried the Republican and Conservative party endorsements in his prior runs for election to the clerk's seat. Meanwhile, Hartman had been a lifelong Republican and voted in Republican primaries until earlier this year, when she formally changed her party affiliation to Democrat.

Hartman defeated Kearns in the Democratic primary, but Kearns said he believes voters were not swayed by his opponent's campaign, which focused more on national political issues.

"I think the numbers were resounding," he said, "and I think they prove that people want us to do the people’s work in the Clerk’s Office."

Kearns, 53, touted his record and said he has worked with Democrats and Republicans as clerk and kept the Clerk's Office open during the Covid-19 shutdown.

He pointed out that he opened auto bureaus for limited curbside service during the shutdown and allowed mail-in pistol permit transactions and off-site real estate paperwork processing. He also established a mobile "Clerk On the Go" program and an appointment system for motor vehicle transactions. He has campaigned against vacant and abandoned "zombie" properties.

Hartman, 43, said that as town supervisor for seven years, she wore many hats, worked well with employees and developed a town master plan that addressed land use issues and would allow the town to modernize without losing its rural character. As clerk, she said she would establish a gun buyback program, distribute free gun safety locks and improve accessibility by opening a new county auto bureau on the East Side.