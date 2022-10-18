Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Lee Zeldin has shrunk to 11 points in the contest for governor of New York – down from 17 points three weeks ago – according to the latest Siena College poll released Tuesday.

Hochul now leads Zeldin 52-41%, down from 54-37% in September, according to the new survey. Siena reported the race for attorney general also tightened, as incumbent Democrat Letitia James now leads Republican Michael Henry 51-40%, down from 53-37% in September. And incumbent Democrat Charles E. Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion 57-37%; last month it was 55-36%. Democratic Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, meanwhile, continues his big lead over Republican Paul Rodriguez, now 54-30% – little changed from 52-29% last month.

Support for the $4.2 billion environmental bond act remains strong, 54-26%, compared to 55-26% in September, Siena reported.

Siena pollster Steven A. Greenberg said while Zeldin has narrowed the deficit, the poll shows Hochul remains strong.

“Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters,” Greenberg said. “The good news for Zeldin is that he’s further solidified his Republican support, 81-12%, up from 77-17%, and has increased his lead among independents from three points to nine points, 49-40%.

“Hochul maintains a commanding lead in New York City, 70-23%, however, her five-point lead in the downstate suburbs in September has turned into a four-point lead for Zeldin in October," he added. "Zeldin’s lead upstate is four points, up from one point in September."