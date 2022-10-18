 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathy Hochul's still-strong lead against Lee Zeldin shrinks in new Siena poll

Zeldin Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul faces Rep. Lee Zeldin in the November election.

 Buffalo News file photos
Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Lee Zeldin has shrunk to 11 points in the contest for governor of New York – down from 17 points three weeks ago – according to the latest Siena College poll released Tuesday.

Hochul now leads Zeldin 52-41%, down from 54-37% in September, according to the new survey. Siena reported the race for attorney general also tightened, as incumbent Democrat Letitia James now leads Republican Michael Henry 51-40%, down from 53-37% in September. And incumbent Democrat Charles E. Schumer leads Republican Joe Pinion 57-37%; last month it was 55-36%. Democratic Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, meanwhile, continues his big lead over Republican Paul Rodriguez, now 54-30% – little changed from 52-29% last month.

Support for the $4.2 billion environmental bond act remains strong, 54-26%, compared to 55-26% in September, Siena reported.

Siena pollster Steven A. Greenberg said while Zeldin has narrowed the deficit, the poll shows Hochul remains strong.

“Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters,” Greenberg said. “The good news for Zeldin is that he’s further solidified his Republican support, 81-12%, up from 77-17%, and has increased his lead among independents from three points to nine points, 49-40%.

“Hochul maintains a commanding lead in New York City, 70-23%, however, her five-point lead in the downstate suburbs in September has turned into a four-point lead for Zeldin in October," he added. "Zeldin’s lead upstate is four points, up from one point in September."

