 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Kathy Hochul's margin of victory county by county

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Although she won just 13 of 62 counties, Kathy Hochul's margin of victory in the New York City boroughs and the upstate counties with big cities propelled her election to the governor's office. Here's a look at the numbers.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Enterprise Editor

In my 25th year at The News, finding stories in spreadsheets and courtrooms. So I like data and depositions a lot. Also get to work with talented colleagues on the enterprise team. A Missouri and Syracuse grad. plakamp@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge again blocks place of worship ban on guns from taking effect

Judge again blocks place of worship ban on guns from taking effect

U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra late Thursday issued a preliminary injunction that orders state police and district attorneys in Erie and Niagara counties to stop enforcing a new state law that bans permitted gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in houses of worship.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and more claimed election fraud before polls opened

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News