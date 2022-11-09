Kathy Hochul's margin of victory county by county

Support Local Journalism
Although she won just 13 of 62 counties, Kathy Hochul's margin of victory in the New York City boroughs and the upstate counties with big cities propelled her election to the governor's office. Here's a look at the numbers.
