Kathy from Hamburg: How Hochul's roots shaped New York's governor-to-be

"She was every place, just like now," Connolly said. "She advocated for a lot of community involvement and community events."

She pushed for the renovation of the old Wanakah Water Works building into a Seaway Trail visitors center, led the town's Rejuvenation Project that reviewed town codes and sponsored the annual townwide cleanup, and she instituted the town's Blast at the Beach, a daylong series of family activities in July at Hamburg Town Beach, ending with fireworks.

"She was very strong about making sure that commercial did not intrude upon residential, while allowing commercial to develop," Connolly said.

Another former board member remembers Hochul pulling on a pair of boots to walk through a field to see how a new development would affect an existing community.

"Kathy loves public service. She loves listening to people and she likes to see how the decisions that are being made affect people," Quatroche said.

And she was not one to back down to developers.

“We're trying to be a bit progressive and visionary here ... and you're telling us to take a hike," Hochul told a developer who objected to a rezoning.