Judge sides with Common Council over challenged redistricting

A judge Monday rejected a legal challenge to new Common Council boundaries in Buffalo.

The written ruling came from State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker, who found the legal challenge did not demonstrate the new boundaries fall short of legal requirements.

Walker said the adopted map "falls well within the range of options the Common Council was entitled to select."

"The issue is not whether the map is the best possible map," Walker added. "Rather, it is whether the map substantially complies with legal requirements."

Our City Action Buffalo, a political action group, teamed with nine voters in October to sue city officials over the redistricting, saying they did not take into account neighborhoods, promote racial fairness or follow the basic redistricting requirements set by state law and the city charter. The political action group backed a map that among other changes called for eliminating the Fillmore District and increasing the size of the Ellicott District, while creating a new Elmwood-Allentown District.

"We know this outcome is not what we had hoped or expected, but the court's quick decision affords us time to weigh our options and decide on the best route to obtain justice for the petitioners," said Harper Bishop, interim director of Our City Action Buffalo. "Whether that be an appeal or something else entirely, our fight will continue regardless."

The city's lawyers have said those who sued just don’t like the reapportionment outcome. The Common Council, Mayor Byron Brown and the Citizens Advisory Commission on Reapportionment – named as defendants in the legal challenge along with the Erie County Board of Elections – met their obligation to enact a map that complies with the law, through a fair process that allowed Buffalo’s residents to express their views, according to the city's court filing.

"Petitioners may be displeased with the result, but their displeasure is no basis to overrule the people’s elected representatives," according to the city's court filing. "The petition should be dismissed.”

By law, the city must redraw its Council district boundaries every decade to reflect population changes in the city. Each district must be approximately equal in population.

Those suing asked the judge to annul the redistricting map that Brown signed into law on Aug. 15 and allow for an alternate set of district boundaries to be created from a fairer process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Our City Action Buffalo based part of its case on its assertion the citizens commission lacked transparency in violation of the Open Meetings Law and the City of Buffalo Charter.

But Walker rejected the request to annul the map, saying the city followed the redistricting requirements.

The judge said the citizens commission held four public meetings and a public hearing, as required by the city charter, and notified media outlets at least a week ahead of each of the meetings. The citizens commission notified the media of the May 18 public hearing twice, on April 28 and again on May 16. The first of those two media advisories stated that the hearing would be livestreamed on the Common Council Facebook page and that members of the public could participate remotely through Zoom. Additionally, notice of the hearing was posted on the Common Council’s social-media channels four times.

On May 19, the city created a webpage dedicated to redistricting, Walker noted. After the City Clerk's Office on June 14 announced the Common Council would hold a public redistricting hearing on June 28, the city during the next two weeks advertised the public hearing through notices published in The Buffalo News and on the Common Council's Facebook and Twitter accounts, and a media advisory was sent to media outlets.

Walker noted about 65 people attended the hearing in person, with 40 participating remotely through Zoom, and the hearing was livestreamed on Facebook.

The Common Council received 75 pages of comments from individuals who were unable to attend in person or remotely.

On July 19, the Common Council approved the map.

The mayor held a public hearing on Aug. 3 in the auditorium at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, with notices sent to the media on July 22. At least 25 people spoke at the hearing, which lasted about 80 minutes.

Walker said the map must comply with criteria imposed by state law and the city charter, and that those suing bear the burden to demonstrate that the map fails to satisfy those criteria. They did not meet that burden, Walker said.

"The petition is directed to almost entirely the redistricting process, not its outcome," Walker said.

Those suing included a 91-page report of Dr. Russell Weaver, who said he analyzed the map’s substance. Weaver contended a map favored by Our City Action Buffalo was better than the adopted map.

"However, this is not the appropriate inquiry," Walker said. "A redistricting map devised by the people’s elected representatives takes precedence over a map proposed by a vocal minority of residents."