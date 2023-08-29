Conservative Party leaders failed this summer to persuade a judge to disenroll some 68 Town of Evans voters from their party before the June 27 primary and block them from voting in the town supervisor race.

So now they are pursuing a new outcome: Ask the judge to reverse the outcome, or at least order a new primary.

The fears of Conservative Party leaders turned out to be correct in June when their preferred candidate for town supervisor lost the Conservative primary by two votes – on the strength of absentee ballots secured by the winner, Mike Masullo, a retired Evans police lieutenant who was passed over for the party’s endorsement.

Before the June 27 primary, Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo took the rare step of asking a judge to disenroll the voters he said registered as Conservatives only because they wanted to vote for Masullo – not because they were in sympathy with the principles of the party, a requirement to vote in a primary. Lorigo called it a “party invasion.”

The votes in that primary from 55 voters who authorized Masullo to obtain their absentee ballot should not count since they did not meet the legal requirement of offering a valid reason to vote by absentee, Lorigo said.

State law requires a voter to give a reason for voting absentee, such as not being in your county or unable to appear at the polls due to illness or disability or because you are the primary care giver of someone who’s ill.

“None of those reasons were checked, which meant those ballots should have been invalid,” Lorigo told The News.

The final tally in the Conservative Primary was 157 votes cast for Masullo and 155 votes cast for Raymond A. Ashton, the preferred candidate for party leaders.

Masullo received 64 absentee votes while his opponent received two absentee votes.

Given that Masullo “only won the election by two votes, it is a mathematical certainty that setting aside these irregular, improper and illegal absentee ballots changes the election results,” Lorigo said.

So he wants Ashton to be declared the winner, or at the very least the judge should order a new primary election for town supervisor, according to his court papers.

A hearing before State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward is scheduled for Thursday.

Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth, representing Republican County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr and Democratic Commissioner Jeremy Zellner, opposes the effort.

“The motion for a new primary, if such a thing even exists under the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules, should be denied,” Toth said in court papers.

Toth, who also fought the earlier effort to disenroll the Conservative voters, cited procedural objections to Lorigo’s motion, adding Lorigo “should not be allowed to deprive voters of their civil right to vote, which would be the net effect here.”

Lorigo has said what happened in Evans could become a more common issue for minor political parties in other smaller towns. Party endorsements made before the Feb. 15 deadline to change party enrollment for a June primary election gives anyone who did not gain the party’s endorsement a window to get supporters to switch parties and vote in the primary to try to win the line for the general election.